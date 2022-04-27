Camella wins Best Developer in first Carousell Property Awards

The Carousell Property Awards is a recognition program that aims to honor the country’s most notable and pioneering real estate developers and their noteworthy developments in the last two years.

MANILA, Philippines — Recognizing its unwavering commitment in fulfilling the dreams of Filipinos to have their own home, Camella, the country’s most preferred and trusted real estate brand, was awarded the Best Developer: Mid-market segment (Housing & Condominium) at the first Carousell Property Awards by the country’s leading online classifieds marketplace.

“Camella is grateful for the recognition that organizations like Carousell confer to developers. This award inspires Camella to ramp up its services and products and make them available to wider audiences. We are glad that Carousell is now part of our 45-year legacy in the industry, and we're looking forward to being its partner in the coming years,” Camella Division Head for Mega Manila and Mega South Teresa Tumbaga said.

With its 45 flourishing years of experience in the housing industry, Camella emerges from the pandemic with a full-blast expansion program to build quality and mid-priced homes across the Philippines, allowing Filipinos to achieve their dream home wherever they are.

Started in 1977 as a gravel and sand company by its Founding Chairman Manny Villar, and with the dream of providing Filipino families with quality housing, Camella has built a multitude of homes and vertical villages that hardworking Filipinos need and deserve especially the OFWs, allowing them to live wherever they dream of settling down.

Its strategic expansion plan and CBD projects outside the metro aims to answer to the rising demand for quality-built residences and to give aid to the decongestion of the country’s capital, which is at a 53% congestion level as stated in the 2020 Traffic Index report by the international location technology company TomTom International B.V.

Camella also plans to strengthen its international presence and increase marketing headquarters worldwide, including the Middle East and Europe.

Camella has seven horizontal projects set to be unveiled this year: the 10-hectare Camella Santa Rosa, in Nueva Ecija, and the Camella Alta Santiago, located within the coastal province of Isabela. It also stretches in Mega South with Camella Quezon and Camella Verano San Juan in Batangas City. The exclusive Camella Praverde will open soon in Dasmariñas City, Cavite’s thriving industrial and educational hub.

In Mindanao, Camella Trails will rise in the highly urbanized General Santos City, while the highly anticipated residential development Camella Zamboanga will soon stand in Zamboanga peninsula.

Additional towers will be launched for three of its condominium developments: Camella Manors Lipa in Batangas; Camella Manors Verdant, located in the world-renowned premier destination that is Palawan; and Camella Manors Frontera in Davao.

“We build themed neighborhoods because we know that our homeowners’ lives aren’t contained within the four walls of a house but extend into the entire community. Camella builds in the heart of progressive cities because our homeowners deserve to have access to everything that cities offer and find in our communities the uplifted lifestyle they’ve been seeking. Our residents are entitled to live their lives in safe places where they can let their guard down. Finally, every home we build is an investment that appreciates through time,” Tumbaga said.

To date, Camella has developed over 500,000 homes in 47 provinces and 149 key cities and municipalities in the Philippines.

To know more, visit www.camella.com.ph and follow @CamellaOfficial on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.