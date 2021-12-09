Have #realmeWithYou! Get up to 62% off on realme products this 12.12

MANILA, Philippines — Christmas is fast approaching and there's no better time to complete your holiday shopping than now. If you’re still on the lookout for quality tech devices to add to your holiday haul, then here’s some exciting news for you!

realme, the no. 1 smartphone brand in the Philippines for three straight quarters this 2021, is having its Big Year-Ender Sale this 12.12! You can enjoy great deals of up to 62% off on selected realme smartphones and TechLife products via official stores on Lazada and Shopee.

With the realme Big Year-Ender Sale, the brand continues its commitment of providing the best digital lifestyle experience to every Filipino and becoming one with you this holiday season!

Get up to P1,000 off on realme smartphones

During this 12.12 sale, you can expect incredible discounts of up to P1,000 off on several realme smartphones!

Among these is the #InfinitelySmooth realme 8i (6GB+128GB) that is equipped with Helio G96 Processor, 120Hz Ultra Smooth Display, 5,000mAh battery, and a 50MP AI Triple Camera, which will be exclusively available on Lazada at P10,990 (P1,000 off SRP).

For those who want to maximize the power of 5G connectivity, the realme 8 5G (4GB+128GB) will be exclusively available on Shopee for only P8,990. Aside from its Dimensity 700 5G Processor, it also packs a 48MP main camera, expandable memory up to 1TB, and a massive 5,000mAh battery to cater to all your mobile needs.

In addition, the recently launched entry-level gaming champion—realme narzo 50A, which runs on a MediaTek Helio G85 gaming processor, and has a powerful 6000mAh battery and a 50MP AI Triple Camera, will be discounted exclusively on Lazada, from P7,990 to P6,990 only.

Exciting deals also await the C-Series enthusiasts starting off with the first C-series smartphone with a 50MP AI Camera, the realme C25Y. The newest C-Series offering can be purchased on Shopee and Lazada with a P1,000 off for both the 4GB+64GB variant (P7,990 SRP) and 4GB+128GB variant (P8,990 SRP). With a powerful octa-core processor, a TÜV Rheinland High Reliability Certification, and a 5,000mAh battery, it truly is an all-rounder smartphone perfect for content creators who are on a budget.

The ever reliable realme C21-Y will also be offered for P5,689 only (P800 off SRP), while the realme C25S will be at a much more affordable price of P6,589 (P900 off SRP).

realme Pad, Book also available at massive discounts

Another realme device you can look forward to this 12.12 is the top-selling realme Pad which is perfect for those who love to binge-watch movies or series.

This portable entertainment powerhouse designed with a 10-inch high-resolution screen, crystal-clear Dolby Atmos quad speakers in each corner, a 7100mAh mega battery for all-day use, and a slim and lightweight body is exclusively available on Shopee with a P2,000 discount for all three variants— 3GB+32 GB(P8,990), 4GB+64 GB (P12,990 SRP), 6GB+128 (P14,990 SRP).

For those who need a new laptop for both school and play, now is the best time to get realme's first-ever laptop, the realme Book, exclusively on Lazada with huge discounts for both the i3 variant (P8,000 off; P29,990 only) and i5 variant (P6,000 off; P41,990 only) . This device is powered by the 11th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor and equipped with 8 GB dual-channel LPDDR4x RAM, up to 512 GB SSD storage, and a picture-perfect high-resolution 14” 2K Full Vision display.

Realme audio, wearable and home devices for up to 62% off

Incredible deals also await those who are hoping to shop for realme TechLife devices. Those who want a better listening experience can get any realme audio and speaker products at discounted prices on Shopee and Lazada.

Among these is realme's stylish True Wireless Stereo (TWS) product, the realme Buds Q2, with a 10mm Dynamic Bass Boost Driver that offers high-quality audio, available for as low as P790. realme's light and portable Pocket Bluetooth Speaker, which comes with a 3W Dynamic Boost Driver, will also be discounted from P990 to P590. Meanwhile, realme's Cobble Bluetooth Speaker, a pure bass powerhouse equipped with a 5W Dynamic Boost Driver, can be purchased with P700 off its original price of P1,590.

With the ongoing smartwatch trend and the superb benefits it offers, realme's smart wearables will never not be part of the discounted products. The all-time favorite fitness companions, the realme Watch 2 and realme Band 2, are available on Shopee and Lazada at an incredibly affordable price of P1,690 and P1,590, respectively. With their blood oxygen and heart rate monitoring features, 90 different sport modes, and water-resistant feature (IP68 rating for Watch 2, up to 50M for Band 2), these smartwatches are perfect for health and fitness enthusiasts.

For those who want to treat their family this holiday, the brand's first Certified Android TV in the country, the realme Smart TV 43", is a perfect gift for the entire family to enjoy, exclusively available on Lazada for as low as P13,990. Another smart home must-have is the realme TechLife Air Purifier with a high-level purification capacity to ensure that everyone at is breathing clean and healthy air. Add to cart now and get it exclusively on Lazada for only P4,490.

Catch all these amazing deals and more during realme's Big Year-Ender Sale starting December 12 at 12 a.m. What's more exciting is that everyone who purchased any realme device with a minimum worth of P5,000 during the 12.12 sale until January 2, 2022 via realme’s Official Lazada and Shopee store will earn an e-raffle ticket for the #realmeWithYou Christmas Raffle Promo.

Shop now and get the chance to win realme TechLife prizes, and the all-new Mitsubishi Mirage G4!

To register and check the complete mechanics, visit https://bit.ly/realmeWithYouRegister