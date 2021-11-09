



































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Supplements

                        
Alveo Land’s Sentrove:  At the heart of everything

                        

                        
Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
November 9, 2021 | 9:00am
                        

                        


                        
                        
Alveo Landâ€™s Sentrove:  At the heart of everything
Sentrove at Cloverleaf Quezon City
Photo Release

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Imagine living in a pocket urban district that is practically at the heart of everything. Whether you need to go on a quick getaway to Northern Luzon, visit friends in Quezon City, attend some business meetings in Makati, or even while your time in Bonifacio Global City, this is what living in Cloverleaf can offer.



As Ayala’s first pocket urban district north of Manila, Cloverleaf offers the chance to experience modern conveniences for everyday living. A tiny city within a city, it’s an 11-hectare mixed-use development that integrates business and recreation in a dynamic whole. 



From home to work and back again, life surrounds residents and visitors alike in Cloverleaf. It’s a place where walking is easy, fun and pleasurable – enjoy a relaxing stroll through the pedestrian promenade or immerse in the vibrancy of new shopping, dining, and entertainment concepts. 



Sentrove = Sentro+Trove







Cloverleaf Estate Quezon City

Photo Release









At the heart of Cloverleaf is Alveo Land’s Sentrove, a combination of Sentro (center) and Trove (treasure).



True to its name, Sentrove is a treasure find at the center of a thriving, urban district. It expresses the familiarity of home yet at the same time, radiates with the vibrance and fullness of an ideal lifestyle within a 43-story residential community.



Unparalleled accessibility







Sentrove at Cloverleaf Lap Pool

Photo Release









It is, no doubt, dynamic city-living in Quezon City at its best. Sentrove offers the chance to live and enjoy life within a dynamic Ayala estate in Metro Manila’s biggest city (and one of the more developed), no less.



Sentrove provides an upgraded urban lifestyle for residents, especially with an Ayala Mall right across. Ayala Malls Cloverleaf, which opened in 2017, provides a high street retail experience right at your doorstep. There are even other malls at a convenient distance -- just five kilometers away is Trinoma and Ayala Malls Vertis North, while Landers and S&R Congressional are also nearby.



For investors, it is a property of such high investment potential. This is because this part of Metro Manila is only just beginning to reap the benefits of its continuing facelift. Key infrastructure such as new roads and highways weave around the location.



In fast-growing Quezon City 







Sentrove at Cloverleaf One-Bedroom Unit

Photo Release









Indeed, what is distinct about Cloverleaf is that its strategic location at the heart of Northern Manila. Surrounded by an artery of roads, it is easily connected to almost every city in the capital.



Being in Quezon City is likewise a major plus. Quezon City, after all, is the biggest city in Metro Manila with 16,000 hectares and a population of three million.



As one of the most thriving cities in Metro Manila, QC is abundant with modern roads, wide-open spaces and public parks, reputable state-owned and private hospitals and schools, and a fast-developing local economy. Also touted as an economic and IT hub, it is a city where various transportation systems pass through, including the LRT (Light Railway Transit System) 1 and the MRT2.



Cloverleaf is perhaps the only urban estate located at a point where North meets South and East meets West. As Ayala’s Northern Manila Gateway, it merges EDSA and A. Bonifacio, with direct connections to Makati and the South via the newly opened Skyway Stage 3 project. Its multiple vehicular access points include A. Bonifacio Avenue, EDSA, and Lily Street or Balingasa Road.



Centrally located within a three-kilometer radius from Caloocan, Quezon City, Valenzuela, and Malabon, Cloverleaf has a key vantage point to expand business and dynamic lifestyles in all directions. 



Sentrove, inside and out







Sentrove at Cloverleaf Three-Bedroom Unit

Photo Release









As Alveo’s first development in Cloverleaf,  Sentrove’s recent launch for its first tower amounted to over P857 million, proving strong interest in this strategic address.



A two-tower residential condominium development built above a six-level retail and parking podium, it has 521 units spread across 37 residential floors plus five podium parking levels, and a whole retail strip on the ground floor. Studio units are up to approximately 31 square meters; one-bedroom units to 57 sqm; two-bedroom units of 91 sqm and three-bedroom units up to 121 sqm.



Here, residents can enjoy refreshingly modern amenities, including co-working spaces, board room, function room, play area for the youngsters, lounges and both lap and kiddie pools. Those who want to stay fit will enjoy the gym, while those yearning for some quiet time can go to the meditation garden.



But the best part of living in Sentrove — it’s a place to nurture vibrant connections with family and friends, and where one can experience what really matters most.



 



To learn more about Alveo’s Sentrove at Cloverleaf, visit https://www.alveoland.com.ph/. A virtual showroom is also available for viewing by appointment at the Alveo Corporate Center, BGC.


                        


                        




                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      AYALA LAND
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Villars congratulate winners in the 4th Youth Poverty Reduction Challenge 2021, cite significant contributions to the nation
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
5 days ago

                              
                              
Villars congratulate winners in the 4th Youth Poverty Reduction Challenge 2021, cite significant contributions to the nation


                              

                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
Citing their efforts to help ward off poverty amid the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, former Secretary Mark...

                                                         


      

         

            
Supplements
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 CCAP at 41: Helping drive agenda toward cash-lite Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
6 days ago

                              
                              
CCAP at 41: Helping drive agenda toward cash-lite Philippines


                              

                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
As it celebrates over four decades of existence, the Credit Card Association of the Philippines (CCAP) provides Filipinos...

                                                         


      

         

            
Supplements
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Makati upholds safe city standards with new security measures in central business district
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
9 days ago

                              
                              
Makati upholds safe city standards with new security measures in central business district


                              

                                 9 days ago                              


                                                            
Makati pushed for the creation of pedestrian-friendly infrastructure, to give people greater mobility and offer them a safer...

                                                         


      

         

            
Supplements
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Home makeover: Design ideas for your next bathroom renovation project
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
11 days ago

                              
                              
Home makeover: Design ideas for your next bathroom renovation project


                              

                                 11 days ago                              


                                                            
To spark some creativity for your home and kickstart your designing plans, here are the stunning bathrooms of your dreams...

                                                         


      

         

            
Supplements
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Smart is Philippines' leading 5G mobile network, earns 7 wins in Opensignal report
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
12 days ago

                              
                              
Smart is Philippines' leading 5G mobile network, earns 7 wins in Opensignal report


                              

                                 12 days ago                              


                                                            
The report*, which covers July 1 to Sept. 28, 2021, showed Smart as the outright winner in five out of seven categories, including...

                                                         


      

         

            
Supplements
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lend a hand: Being there for your employees &ndash; in sickness and health
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
13 days ago

                              
                              
Lend a hand: Being there for your employees – in sickness and health


                              

                                 13 days ago                              


                                                            
Maxicare Hospicash is a hospital income benefit that companies and SMEs can add to their existing Maxicare HMO plans.

                                                         


      

         

            
Supplements
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with