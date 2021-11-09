Alveo Landâ€™s Sentrove:  At the heart of everything

Alveo Land’s Sentrove: At the heart of everything

MANILA, Philippines — Imagine living in a pocket urban district that is practically at the heart of everything. Whether you need to go on a quick getaway to Northern Luzon, visit friends in Quezon City, attend some business meetings in Makati, or even while your time in Bonifacio Global City, this is what living in Cloverleaf can offer.

As Ayala’s first pocket urban district north of Manila, Cloverleaf offers the chance to experience modern conveniences for everyday living. A tiny city within a city, it’s an 11-hectare mixed-use development that integrates business and recreation in a dynamic whole.

From home to work and back again, life surrounds residents and visitors alike in Cloverleaf. It’s a place where walking is easy, fun and pleasurable – enjoy a relaxing stroll through the pedestrian promenade or immerse in the vibrancy of new shopping, dining, and entertainment concepts.

Sentrove = Sentro+Trove

Photo Release Cloverleaf Estate Quezon City

At the heart of Cloverleaf is Alveo Land’s Sentrove, a combination of Sentro (center) and Trove (treasure).

True to its name, Sentrove is a treasure find at the center of a thriving, urban district. It expresses the familiarity of home yet at the same time, radiates with the vibrance and fullness of an ideal lifestyle within a 43-story residential community.

Unparalleled accessibility

Photo Release Sentrove at Cloverleaf Lap Pool

It is, no doubt, dynamic city-living in Quezon City at its best. Sentrove offers the chance to live and enjoy life within a dynamic Ayala estate in Metro Manila’s biggest city (and one of the more developed), no less.

Sentrove provides an upgraded urban lifestyle for residents, especially with an Ayala Mall right across. Ayala Malls Cloverleaf, which opened in 2017, provides a high street retail experience right at your doorstep. There are even other malls at a convenient distance -- just five kilometers away is Trinoma and Ayala Malls Vertis North, while Landers and S&R Congressional are also nearby.

For investors, it is a property of such high investment potential. This is because this part of Metro Manila is only just beginning to reap the benefits of its continuing facelift. Key infrastructure such as new roads and highways weave around the location.

In fast-growing Quezon City

Photo Release Sentrove at Cloverleaf One-Bedroom Unit

Indeed, what is distinct about Cloverleaf is that its strategic location at the heart of Northern Manila. Surrounded by an artery of roads, it is easily connected to almost every city in the capital.

Being in Quezon City is likewise a major plus. Quezon City, after all, is the biggest city in Metro Manila with 16,000 hectares and a population of three million.

As one of the most thriving cities in Metro Manila, QC is abundant with modern roads, wide-open spaces and public parks, reputable state-owned and private hospitals and schools, and a fast-developing local economy. Also touted as an economic and IT hub, it is a city where various transportation systems pass through, including the LRT (Light Railway Transit System) 1 and the MRT2.

Cloverleaf is perhaps the only urban estate located at a point where North meets South and East meets West. As Ayala’s Northern Manila Gateway, it merges EDSA and A. Bonifacio, with direct connections to Makati and the South via the newly opened Skyway Stage 3 project. Its multiple vehicular access points include A. Bonifacio Avenue, EDSA, and Lily Street or Balingasa Road.

Centrally located within a three-kilometer radius from Caloocan, Quezon City, Valenzuela, and Malabon, Cloverleaf has a key vantage point to expand business and dynamic lifestyles in all directions.

Sentrove, inside and out

Photo Release Sentrove at Cloverleaf Three-Bedroom Unit

As Alveo’s first development in Cloverleaf, Sentrove’s recent launch for its first tower amounted to over P857 million, proving strong interest in this strategic address.

A two-tower residential condominium development built above a six-level retail and parking podium, it has 521 units spread across 37 residential floors plus five podium parking levels, and a whole retail strip on the ground floor. Studio units are up to approximately 31 square meters; one-bedroom units to 57 sqm; two-bedroom units of 91 sqm and three-bedroom units up to 121 sqm.

Here, residents can enjoy refreshingly modern amenities, including co-working spaces, board room, function room, play area for the youngsters, lounges and both lap and kiddie pools. Those who want to stay fit will enjoy the gym, while those yearning for some quiet time can go to the meditation garden.

But the best part of living in Sentrove — it’s a place to nurture vibrant connections with family and friends, and where one can experience what really matters most.

To learn more about Alveo’s Sentrove at Cloverleaf, visit https://www.alveoland.com.ph/. A virtual showroom is also available for viewing by appointment at the Alveo Corporate Center, BGC.