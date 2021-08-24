






































































 




   







   















Winning at home with 35mbps unlimited fiber internet for only P1,499
Globe At Home has announced the launch of its most affordable unlimited fiber internet plan to date--the UNLI FIBER UP 1499.
Winning at home with 35mbps unlimited fiber internet for only P1,499

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (The Philippine Star) - August 24, 2021 - 8:00am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — To create a winning environment at home, you have to provide your family with the right tools to conquer any obstacle that will come their way. This includes, among many things, a fast and stable internet connection.



The good news is that getting access to this has now become much easier. Leading internet provider Globe At Home has announced the launch of its most affordable unlimited fiber internet plan to date—the UNLI FIBER UP 1499.



With this new plan, anyone can enjoy up to 35mbps internet speeds, unli data for only P1,499 per month.






A reliable internet connection will help you go through school and workday simultaneously with ease. No need to worry about being left behind in terms of tasks, assignments, homework and lessons. It’s easier to stay on top of everything with more-than-your average speed.



In case you’re wondering, switching to Globe At Home’s new UNLI FIBER UP plans is easy, convenient and tailored to respond to current situations. No need for you to step out of the house.



Just fill up the online application form and provide one valid ID. Once you get an approval message, you can expect an installer to visit as early as 48 hours. All of Globe At Home’s technicians are well-trained to strictly adhere to IATF protocols for the safety of everyone. 



Foster your family’s drive to win at home despite all the challenges life brings with Globe At Home’s new UNLI FIBER UP plans. Show your loved ones how much you care with faster internet speed.



The offer is only until September 30, so be sure to take advantage of it. Plan 1499 35mbps is an internet only plan of Globe At Home; free landline is not included.



 



Subscribe now at globe.com.ph/broadband and follow Globe At Home on Facebook for updates on all the latest plans and offers.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

