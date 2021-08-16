SMDC Joy Residences: A complete garden community right beside a mall

MANILA, Philippines — Nestled right beside SM City Baliwag will rise a community where family and daily life will be nothing but blissful—a perfect mix of accessibility, convenience and comfort.

Set in a 5.3-hectare prime real estate right beside SM’s lifestyle district in Baliwag, Bulacan, SMDC Joy Residences is a master-planned development that will address your family’s need for a safe, complete and vibrant home. SMDC Joy Residences will set a new standard of modern living.

Sustainable living right beside an SM Mall

SMDC continues to live up to its advocacy of a sustainable, low-carbon footprint lifestyle through its well-connected, well-planned integrated developments. With everything close to you, you become a steward of the planet.

SMDC Joy Residences is a cut above the rest in Bulacan. It offers a home-beside-the-mall lifestyle like no other. This simply means convenient and unlimited access to entertainment, dining and retail options, as well as having life’s basic necessities within arm’s length. What can be better than having SM City Baliwag as your neighbor?

A refreshing garden community

Photo Release Areas within SMDC Joy Residences have been allocated to green open spaces, most of which are lush gardens and verdant linear parks in between buildings

Live a well-balanced active lifestyle with Joy Residences’ complete set of resort-styled amenities and sports facilities. Enjoy moments with the family in any of the swimming pools, or engage in a friendly game of basketball or volleyball with friends at the multipurpose covered court.

In this verdant gated community, there is an abundance of landscaped gardens, linear parks and lush outdoor spaces, encouraging the entire family to meander away and stay fit. Joy Residences also has amenities that allow you to socialize and foster camaraderie with your neighbors.

Unmatched connectivity

Photo Release SMDC Joy Residences boasts of a slew of amenities that promote a well-balanced lifestyle, like swimming pools, a multipurpose covered court, clubhouse and jogging paths

The location of SMDC Joy Residences is ideal, as it sits in a culturally rich and progressive municipality, with schools, places of worship, government offices and hospitals within easy reach.

Strategically situated along the Pan-Philippine Highway, Joy Residences offers easy access to the North Luzon Expressway, the future International Airport in Bulacan, and the PNR North-South Commuter Railway that connects to the Clark International Airport in the north, and Metro Manila in the south.

Moreover, the SM City Baliwag Central Terminal is just right across the development, providing a direct connection to other SM malls like SM City Clark, SM City Pampanga and SM City North EDSA via numerous public transportation options available.

A superior investment

A complete master-planned development located right beside SM City Baliwag, National University, and a major transport hub is certain to command a higher-than-usual property value.

Moreover, with the professional property management services of Greenmist Property Management Corporation (GPMC), a real estate investment in SMDC Joy Residences is assured utmost safety and is sure to stand the test of time.

Photo Release The air conditioned main lobby of SMDC Joy Residences features bespoke furnishings and curated artworks in a colorful palette that is sure to put a smile on anyone’s face

For investors looking to generate passive income, SMDC’s Prime Key Leasing offers hassle-free, rental services for both short-term or long-term lease arrangements.

Prime Key Leasing can also help with the upkeep of units, with their on-demand cleaning and repair services to ensure that units are always in tip-top condition, and are ready to be leased out.

Whether you make it a family home or decide to have your property rented out, your investment in SMDC Joy Residences is sure to put a smile on your face.

For more information about SMDC Joy Residences, visit https://smdc.com/properties/joy-residences/.