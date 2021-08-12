From Malabon to Koronadal, microentrepreneurs innovate to cope with crisis

MANILA, Philippines — The pandemic continues to change many things, especially for local microenterprises. Amid these challenges, microentrepreneurs are faced with two choices: fight or flight. Fortunately for two innovative entrepreneurs and the communities they belong to, they chose to fight.

The Citi Microentrepreneurship Awards (CMA), which has recognized hundreds of entrepreneurs since 2002, named Ivy Millare of Koronadal City and Dominador Vergara, Jr. of Malabon as COVID-19 Response Champion special awardees for choosing to face the challenges brought on by the pandemic.

The CMA program is a signature initiative of the Citi Foundation and highlights the efforts of partners like the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), Citi Philippines, and the Microfinance Council of the Philippines, Inc. (MCPI) to strengthen microfinance and enterprise development, and financial inclusion in the country.

Ivy Millare: Online selling and building a network of resellers spelled the difference

Photo Release Frontliners who received free pies from Ivy have now become her resellers.

“I went into the buko pie business because cooking is really my passion,” says Millare, owner and manager of Beb’s-AJ Haus of Pies Pasalubong Center.

Using P2,000 she borrowed from a neighbor, she turned her passion for baking into a profitable business venture, offering buko and egg pies at first.

That was in 2005, the same year she approached Kabalikat para sa Maunlad na Buhay, Inc. (KMBI), and borrowed an initial loan of P4,000.

With the guidance of KMBI, Millare registered her business and secured the necessary permits. Through the years, she was able to expand her product line to include durian and ube pie, cassava cake and consigned items from South Cotabato such as banana crackers, banana chips, bagoong and biscocho.

Millare’s business enabled her to provide her family a better quality of life, purchase a piece of property and even help her community. In 2018, she was recognized as a CMA Regional Awardee for Mindanao.

As with most businesses, her bakery was also adversely affected by COVID-19. To subsidize operation costs and provide financial assistance to her employees, Millare once again relied on a loan from KMBI.

Millare decided to turn her lost profits into an opportunity to help others. She gave away unsold pies to frontliners, and this good deed eventually opened an opportunity for her business to grow.

“Once they had tried our products, they started dropping by regularly. Eventually, the frontliners became our resellers,” Millare shared.

The revenue from more than 15 resellers added to Millare’s sales volume, together with the regular customers she was able to retain.

Due to limited mobility during the lockdown, Millare also started a Facebook page to advertise her products more intensively. Having a steady income meant that she did not have to let go of any of her employees. Millare continues to do her part during the pandemic by offering free meals not just to health care workers and policemen but also to members of the media.

“To those who are undergoing difficulties during this pandemic, you have to stay strong. If a business is not doing well, think about going into another business venture that is more relevant to the times, like food,” Millare shared.

Dominador Vergara, Jr.: Going the extra mile made our business more competitive

Photo Release During this challenging time, the Vergara couple has put in place additional safety and health measures as protection of patients and staff from COVID-19 takes precedence over other concerns.

“The name of the game is excellent service,” said Dominador Vergara, Jr., owner of Maternal and Child’s Care Clinic in Malabon.

The former seaman established his business with the help of his wife Neth, a registered midwife, who was often called for emergency home births.

It wasn’t an easy start, what with all the government requirements the business had to comply with. The shortage of funds was a constant worry, and so in 2008, Vergara went to UPLIFT Philippines Microfinance, Inc. (UPLIFT) to borrow an initial loan of P5,000.

With everything in place, Maternal and Child’s Care Clinic became known as the best service provider in the area, offering the most affordable birthing packages. The fully equipped clinic even caters to patients from neighboring provinces like Cavite and Bulacan.

When the pandemic happened, public transportation was suspended and patients were unable to visit the clinic.

“As the driver, I fetched patients from their homes and brought them back home in order to prevent exposure to COVID-19. They would just text us to book an appointment. We also gave away pamphlets with information on what they have to do during this pandemic. We gave free face masks to those who didn’t have money to buy one,” he said.

The clinic can accommodate up to 60 patients monthly in line with government guidelines. Prices have remained affordable despite the additional safety protocols that entail extra cost. Discounts are still given to patients, especially those who find themselves short of cash.

“When the time comes that we have to accommodate more patients, God-willing, we plan to use the space in one of our houses behind this clinic,” he shared.

Aspiring entrepreneurs, according to Vergara, should always accept the good with the bad. “Opening a clinic is challenging. Once it’s up and running, you do not only experience all the hardships, you also experience the rewards.”

Uplifting microentrepreneurs during a crisis

In the CMA’s 18th year, Millare and Vergara, together with two other microentrepreneurs, Florence Ao-wat and Josephine De Lara, were recognized as COVID Response Champions, for coming to the aid of their communities in these challenging times. All the awardees received P100,000 each as prize money.

CMA also recognized regional awardees Renalyn Brondial, Medelina Cansancio, Luz Bangos and Rosalyn Espenorio; Youth Microentrepreneur of the Year Joymar Olarte; and CMA National Winner Luzviminda Sunit.

The winners were chosen by the National Selection Committee led by Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Benjamin Diokno and Citi Philippines Chief Executive Officer Aftab Ahmed. Other members include Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat, Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon Lopez, Ayala Corporation President and CEO Fernando Zobel de Ayala, Go Negosyo Founder and RFM Corporation President and CEO Jose Ma. Concepcion III, Samahan ng mga Pilipina para sa Reporma at Kaunlaran (SPARK!) Philippines President Imelda Nicolas, JG Summit Holdings president Lance Gokongwei, ANC News Anchor and Writer Salve Duplito, GMA7 Network CEO and Chairman Felipe Gozon, Inquirer Group of Companies CEO Sandy Prieto-Romualdez, UP Diliman Chancellor Dr. Fidel Nemenzo, and SM Investments Corporation Vice Chairperson Teresita Sy-Coson.