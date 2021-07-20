Designing sustainably for the community at Nuvali Estate's Lakeside Commercial District

MANILA, Philippines — As green living pervades society’s consciousness, so have green buildings that now make a sizable amount of the office and residential structures in the country. This leaning toward environmentally-conscious developments have sprouted distinct projects that fascinate and help raise awareness on the need to be responsible for our planet’s future.

Affirming its pioneering spirit, Ayala Land Inc. (ALI) has taken this development ethos further and created the country’s first and largest eco-estate, Nuvali, nestled in the cities of Sta. Rosa, Cabuyao and Calamba Laguna.

For many years, this fusion of urban conveniences and green development practices has captivated the property market with projects that underscore the value of a greener, more environmentally integrated way of life. Now, the ranks of its eco-friendly developments will be joined by another landmark structure created by JSLA Architects.

The property firm’s latest project, LHK Square South, is soon to rise in Nuvali’s Lakeside Evozone-South, ALI’s green take on the campus-type business and commercial hub.

JSLA Architects envisions LHK Square South to fully capture the firm’s design and planning philosophy of “highly productive spaces that are safe, efficient, ingenious, and sustainable,” which it has showcased in projects such as the Ore Central Building in Bonifacio Global City, the SMX Convention Center and the Aseana Towers in Aseana Business Park.

As a focal structural piece in the estate, LHK Square South champions the same thrust of Nuvali through its function and design.

As JSLA Architects founder Arch. Jose Siao Ling shares, “Nuvali was an easy choice for the location of LHK Square because of how our design and development principles align. We are excited for how LHK Square South can serve the needs of such an environmentally-oriented community.”

Embracing the future through green vision and design

Standing at nine storeys tall, LHK Square South is geared to offer a green and sustainable environment for its future tenants. Its noteworthy features will include the double-glazed curtain glass system, which will minimize heat gain from the outside while maximizing natural lighting inside.

The whole structure will be lit by a LED lighting system and cooled using variable refrigerant flow (VRF) technology for the most energy efficiency. The toilets will also be assembled using low-flow lavatory fixtures and flushed with treated recycled water.

Apart from the common office building amenities, LHK Square South will also have an events center and basketball court for its tenants and the rest of the community.

According to Arch. Ling, the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA)-registered LHK Square South will mainly cater to office locators and commercial tenants who acknowledge the prime benefit of a green building.

To highlight its commitment to its design and planning philosophy, JSLA Architects aims to secure a Leader in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certification for LHK Square South.

“We may be spending a bit more in creating a future-ready project, but we believe that this is what the market needs now and in the future. Going green in design means building for a world that is environmentally conscious and sound, and we’re shaping that here in Nuvali,” said Arch. Ling.

Meaningful collaboration

JSLA Architects’ experience in building iconic spaces in different parts of the country has honed its eye for local developments that are attuned to what the market needs and wants in the current milieu and what the future will require.

Arch. Ling shares that in its 38 years, the multi-awarded firm has had a rewarding experience setting up its creations in ALI properties and the vision for Nuvali is one that JSLA Architects can firmly subscribe to.

“We see the value and potential of being present in Nuvali, especially with its vision of urban spaces that are in commune with people and nature. Working with ALI has always been an exercise in meaningful learning, collaboration, and reward and we’re very excited for what LHK Square South can contribute to its community,” shared Arch. Ling.

As the world moves towards a more environmentally oriented future, JSLA Architects will be among the leaders of a new movement that sparks a love for the earth and nature through LHK Square South. “We hope that this project encourages more similar projects in the area because, in the end, it’s the community and our planet who will win,” Arch. Ling concluded.

