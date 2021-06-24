Make the most of 5G with realme's latest innovation â€“ realme 8 5G, available at P1,500 off








































































 




   

   









Make the most of 5G with realme's latest innovation – realme 8 5G, available at P1,500 off
Through the realme 8 5G, users can enjoy all these benefits of 5G and more everywhere they go.
Make the most of 5G with realme's latest innovation – realme 8 5G, available at P1,500 off

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Ayie Licsi (The Philippine Star) - June 24, 2021 - 7:00pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — The era of 5G is upon us and it’s bringing faster network speeds to smartphones. realme, the Philippines’ number 1 smartphone brand during the first quarter of 2021 gears up to lead the 5G race, making it more accessible to every Filipino with its latest smartphone release: the realme 8 5G.



Why 5G?



5G technology gives users the fastest data speeds today, which benefits users in many ways.



For instance, 5G connectivity lets you enjoy streaming videos without worrying about buffering, play your favorite multiplayer games without lag, and easily connect with other smart devices. Through the realme 8 5G, users can enjoy all these benefits and more everywhere they go.



This smartphone also boasts other impressive features like a Dimensity 700 5G processor, 90Hz Ultra Smooth Display, and a 5,000mAh battery.



Premium design, feel






The realme 8 5G stands out with its premium design and slim body at 8.5mm thin and 185g light.



The Dynamic Speed Light design is inspired by cars' speeding headlights projected on the back of the phone to create a dynamic change of light on the phone's high-gloss back panel. It has two colors -- Supersonic Blue and Supersonic Black



Beefed up performance



The Dimensity 700 5G processor that powers the phone promises 28% better power efficiency. Expect a longer battery life, less heating, and a more powerful performance from this 5G chip.



This phone can handle many of your heavy-data day-to-day tasks in a breeze—from answering emails, browsing social media, to playing intensive games and watching videos all day.



90Hz ultra-smooth display






Faster refresh rates make every swipe you do across the realme 8 5G’s massive 6.5-inch display smooth as butter.



That’s not the only perk of the feature as the 90Hz refresh rate greatly reduces the feeling of lag. You’ll be able to enjoy all the frames per second of high-quality videos and games on this phone.



All-day battery life



The realme 8 5G packs a whopping 5,000mAh battery life that can keep you on your phone for the whole day whether in gaming, binge-watching, and internet browsing.



The phone also features Smart 5G Power Saving technology which allows users to switch from 5G to 4G to save battery power in just one click. The realme 8 5G also boasts 18W fast charge for go-getters always on the go.



The realme 8 5G 8+128GB variant is available for P11,990.



As an early bird offer, you can get P1,500 off or P10,490 when you order the device on realme's official flagship store on Shopee starting midnight on June 25.



From June 25-27, the realme Squad will also get realme's best-selling wireless buds — the realme Buds q— for every purchase of the realme 8 5G in authorized realme stores nationwide.



 



To purchase the new realme 8 5G, please go to the realme’s official Flagship Store on Shopee. It will also be available in all realme stores, kiosks, and partner dealers nationwide.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

