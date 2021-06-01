






































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
Millennial super mom Marian Rivera boosts her immune system with Calvit-C
When it comes to non-acidic Vitamin C, Marian Rivera prefers Calvit-C.
Photo Release

                     

                        

                           
Millennial super mom Marian Rivera boosts her immune system with Calvit-C

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (The Philippine Star) - June 1, 2021 - 6:00am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Marian Rivera, millennial super mom and one of GMA Kapuso’s versatile actresses known for her roles in Marimar, Dyesebel, Amaya and Temptation of Wife, reveals how she keeps her immune system strong despite her busy lifestyle both as an actress and mom amid the pandemic.



Aside from working out regularly, she emphasizes the importance of taking vitamins that can help not only our bodies but also, and more importantly, our immune system.



Vitamins can naturally be obtained in healthy prepared meals. However, because of our busy schedules, we tend to neglect the importance of good nutrition and substitute it with high-cholesterol, sugary diets.






Vitamins help build and keep our body strong. Let us take for example these basic vitamins and their functions:



1. Vitamin A



This vitamin is key to good vision, a healthy immune system and cell growth. It is mostly found in eggs, broccoli, spinach and most dark green leafy veggies.



2. Vitamin B (B vitamins)



These vitamins have a direct impact on our body’s energy levels, proper brain function and cell metabolism.



They promote the growth of red blood cells, good digestion and proper nerve function. Examples of B Vitamin-rich foods are salmon, liver, milk, beef, oyster, clams and mussels.



3. Vitamin C



When we think of a vitamin that helps protect us from cough, colds and flu, one immediately comes to mind: Vitamin C.



Vitamin C, also known as Ascorbic acid is not only known for helping strengthen our immune system against harmful pathogens, but it is also responsible in keeping proper bodily functions via the development and repair of body tissues, formation of collagen and absorption of iron.



There are two types of vitamin C that are currently available in the market today—acidic and non-acidic. The market favors the non-acidic type for it is gentler on the stomach.



When it comes to non-acidic Vitamin C, Marian Rivera prefers Calvit-C.






Calvit-C is gentle on the stomach especially for those always on the go. It is made up of calcium and sodium ascorbate that may help protect the body against immune deficiencies, cardiovascular disease and help promote eye health.



Because it incorporates Calcium (in a form of calcium ascorbate) as one of its key ingredients, Calvit-C may also help in the development of strong bones and teeth, and promote healthy skin.  



Sodium ascorbate, on the other hand, is a form of vitamin C that has sodium components, which makes absorbing Vitamin C easier, while lowering acidity levels of the body. Sodium ascorbate also serves as an antioxidant that helps keep cells healthy and protected from damage.



With benefits like these, Marian Rivera certainly has made a healthy choice in strengthening her immune system, the safe and non-acidic way.





                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      SUPPLEMENTS
                                                      VITAMINS
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 South Coast City leaps with Cebu toward economic recovery
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
South Coast City leaps with Cebu toward economic recovery


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Developed by the consortium of SM Prime Holdings, Inc., Ayala Land, Inc., and Cebu Holdings, Inc., South Coast City aims to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Supplements
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 NHCP, JDI renew partnership in protecting national heritage
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
NHCP, JDI renew partnership in protecting national heritage


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Jardine Distribution Inc and its key business partner and makers of Solignum, Koppers Performance Chemicals, recently took...

                                                         


      

         

            
Supplements
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 World's leading research facilities test CopperMask&rsquo;s effectiveness
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 days ago

                              
                              
World's leading research facilities test CopperMask’s effectiveness


                              

                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Recently, three leading research facilities that were established solely to certify a product's effectiveness and safety have...

                                                         


      

         

            
Supplements
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 toktok Mall will soon serve your digital shopping needs
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
10 days ago

                              
                              
toktok Mall will soon serve your digital shopping needs


                              

                                 10 days ago                              


                                                            
Stay at home and shop all your essential and favorite items at toktokmall soon!

                                                         


      

         

            
Supplements
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 FWD Insurance partners with Cebuana Lhuillier for nationwide financial and protection inclusion
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
10 days ago

                              
                              
FWD Insurance partners with Cebuana Lhuillier for nationwide financial and protection inclusion


                              

                                 10 days ago                              


                                                            
In an agreement signed in April 2021, affordable FWD insurance plans and digital solutions will be made accessible to Cebuana...

                                                         


      

         

            
Supplements
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Smart lets you enjoy exclusive GigaPoints discounts on GigaDays
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
12 days ago

                              
                              
Smart lets you enjoy exclusive GigaPoints discounts on GigaDays


                              

                                 12 days ago                              


                                                            
Smart lets subscribers enjoy exclusive rewards, discounts and perks when they use their GigaPoints during GigaDays happening...

                                                         


      

         

            
Supplements
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with