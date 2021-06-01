Millennial super mom Marian Rivera boosts her immune system with Calvit-C

MANILA, Philippines — Marian Rivera, millennial super mom and one of GMA Kapuso’s versatile actresses known for her roles in Marimar, Dyesebel, Amaya and Temptation of Wife, reveals how she keeps her immune system strong despite her busy lifestyle both as an actress and mom amid the pandemic.

Aside from working out regularly, she emphasizes the importance of taking vitamins that can help not only our bodies but also, and more importantly, our immune system.

Vitamins can naturally be obtained in healthy prepared meals. However, because of our busy schedules, we tend to neglect the importance of good nutrition and substitute it with high-cholesterol, sugary diets.

Vitamins help build and keep our body strong. Let us take for example these basic vitamins and their functions:

1. Vitamin A

This vitamin is key to good vision, a healthy immune system and cell growth. It is mostly found in eggs, broccoli, spinach and most dark green leafy veggies.

2. Vitamin B (B vitamins)

These vitamins have a direct impact on our body’s energy levels, proper brain function and cell metabolism.

They promote the growth of red blood cells, good digestion and proper nerve function. Examples of B Vitamin-rich foods are salmon, liver, milk, beef, oyster, clams and mussels.

3. Vitamin C

When we think of a vitamin that helps protect us from cough, colds and flu, one immediately comes to mind: Vitamin C.

Vitamin C, also known as Ascorbic acid is not only known for helping strengthen our immune system against harmful pathogens, but it is also responsible in keeping proper bodily functions via the development and repair of body tissues, formation of collagen and absorption of iron.

There are two types of vitamin C that are currently available in the market today—acidic and non-acidic. The market favors the non-acidic type for it is gentler on the stomach.

