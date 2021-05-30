






































































 




   

   









NHCP, JDI renew partnership in protecting national heritage
The agreement between JDI and NHCP first started in 2007 when the first Memorandum of Agreement was signed.
MANILA, Philippines — On the occasion of Solignum Wood preservatives’ 65th year anniversary in the Philippines, Jardine Distribution Inc (JDI) and its key business partner and makers of Solignum, Koppers Performance Chemicals, recently took the opportunity to renew its commitment to the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP).



The tripartite agreement between JDI, Koppers and NHCP first started in 2007 when the first Memorandum of Agreement was signed.



Under the MOU, JDI and Koppers will assist the NHCP in preserving key historical sites by donating Solignum wood preservatives and training the NHCP staff in proper wood preservation.



Under this initial program, several key Philippine historical sites including the Aguinaldo Shrine, where the first Philippine Independence was declared and the trial site of National Hero Andres Bonifacio, to cite a few, were preserved using Solignum as well as other JDI products including its line of soil termiticides and waterproofing products.



Under the renewed agreement of 2020, JDI, Koppers and the NHCP have again committed to revisiting these earlier sites for possible re-treatment as well as to identify other important sites for preservation.



“If we preserve our history, we ensure that the next generation of Filipinos, especially the youth, will still be able to appreciate the heroism of our countrymen. JDI and Koppers, the maker of Solignum, believe that by doing so, we also inspire them to become better citizens, and eventually be the next heroes of our country,” shared Peachy Tiu, assistant vice president of Jardine Distribution.



For his part, Malcolm Farmer, regional director of Koppers, said that the preservation of historical sites is a testament to the confidence of the NHCP in Solignum as a key product in preserving some of the Philippines’ very important historical sites.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

