PLDT Home Prepaid WiFi customers now under care of Smart
All PLDT Home Prepaid WiFi subscribers are now Smart subscribers and may enjoy data offers like GIGA Pro
(The Philippine Star) - March 3, 2021 - 5:55pm

MANILA, Philippines — Better data offers, perks and rewards await PLDT Home Prepaid WiFi customers as Smart Communications Inc. (Smart), the wireless arm of the country’s largest and only integrated telco PLDT, rebrands PLDT Home Prepaid WiFi into Smart, complementing its current mobile broadband services under Smart Bro.

Beginning on March 1, all PLDT Home Prepaid WiFi subscribers are now Smart subscribers and may enjoy data offers like GIGA Pro, which comes with a generous combination of 3GB per day of any GIGA offer—whether it’s Video, Study, Work, Games or Stories—plus bigger open access data to cover all online activities.

Customers may also still enjoy big-sized data promos that suit their family’s needs, such as Famload Study, Famload Video and Famload Video Plus.

Manage your digital life with the GigaLife App

PLDT Home WiFi customers may now also enjoy a simpler, easier and smarter way to stay on top of all their online activities now that they can check their accounts through the GigaLife App.

Downloadable on Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, the GigaLife App serves as a convenient portal for subscribers to easily check their load, monitor their data usage in real time, as well as purchase and register to data promos.

By using the GigaLife App, subscribers also get to earn and accumulate GigaPoints, which can be used to redeem data rewards lifestyle perks.

Philippines' fastest mobile data network

The PLDT Home WiFi and Smart Bro are powered by Smart LTE, the country’s fastest mobile data network as reported by third-party mobile internet analytics firms, such as Opensignal and Ookla.

Ookla, the global leader in internet testing and analysis, named Smart as the country’s fastest mobile data network in the second half of 2020 after it achieved a Speed Score™ of 24.99, with average speeds of 20.08 Mbps for download, and 7.42 Mbps for upload, based on 3,915,679 user-initiated tests taken with Speedtest®.

On the other hand, Opensignal, an independent mobile analytics firm, noted in its November 2020 Mobile Network Experience Report for the Philippines1 that Smart remained ahead of the competition in terms of Video Experience, Upload and Download Speed Experience, 4G Availability and 4G Coverage Experience.

In its November 2020 Mobile Network Experience Report for the Philippines2, Smart also remained ahead of the competition in terms of Upload and Download Speed Experience, 4G Availability and 4G Coverage Experience.

 

For more information, you may visit their website at smart.com.ph.



