realme TechLife envisions every Filipino home a smart home

MANILA, Philippines — The last decade was an eventful era in everyday technology. With billions gaining access to the internet, a multitude of devices came into being. In the blink of an eye, our generation became fully immersed in the digital lifestyle.

Our cellphones became smarter, transitioning to do-it-all devices and mobile wallets. Smart TVs pushed the boundaries of music and video entertainment. Wearable devices appeared to aid users on their health and fitness journey, monitoring everything from steps taken to heartbeats, calories, distance covered, etc.

Welcome to realme TechLife

In a decade packed full of spectacular products and innovations, listing down the most important is tough as each piece of technology has already changed how we live, work, and entertain ourselves. But more importantly, there are new ones that will allow us to embrace the wonders of a digital lifestyle.

The fastest-growing smartphone brand in the country—realme—proudly owned the No. 1 spot in the Philippine market last year. Fresh off another record-breaking conquest, the brand heralds the arrival of realme TechLife, an elevated tech lifestyle experience for the Filipino youth featuring the thriving beauty of technology.

With realme TechLife, the modern techie within us brings back the focus to real moments that matter by allowing us to live smartly with a 360-degree digital lifestyle experience. Now, you can interconnect your smart devices from smart appliances, wearables, audios, and even smartphones within realme’s ecosystem to experience for yourself all the modern-day conveniences lying just at the edge of your fingertips.

Real smart gadgets for Filipinos

Usually, big-name Silicon Valley brands are hogging the limelight with their smart home innovations, but other competitors are pushing boundaries, too. As a leading technology brand, realme creates new products with new features and trendsetting experiences in an achievable price segment.

First up is the 43” realme Smart TV, the most feature-packed, Android-certified Smart TV with Dolby audio speakers. Characterized by its “real Picture, real Sound” moniker, this new living room masterpiece is bound to take your Netflix nights into new heights.

The realme Smart TV also features realme’s signature Chroma Boost Engine enhancing the overall picture quality for overall stunning visuals. With the realme Smart TV, you can now enjoy a cinematic experience to your own homes.

For a richer viewing experience, pair the realme Smart TV with the realme Soundbar, an equally impressive audio enhancer that gives clear, crisp sound no matter what genre of music or movies you prefer watching.

On a personal level, realme is also introducing a new smartwatch. The realme Watch S Pro, a stylish Pro Lifestyle digital companion that adorns your wrist with a large, AMOLED touchscreen display, 15 Sports mode with high-precision GPS tracker, and premium high-end design that features over 100+ unique watch faces to match your style.

realme Philippines is committed in elevating the lifestyle of young Filipinos. The beginning of realme TechLife is just the start for everyone to live smartly with realme’s ecosystem.

Bringing high-end features to a more affordable price segment, the realme Smart TV, realme Soundbar, and realme Watch S Pro will be available firstly on Shopee 3.3 Mega Shopping Sale.

The realme Smart TV comes in two sizes, 43” and 32”. Priced at P18,990 and P11,990, respectively, consumers can enjoy P3,000 off during Shopee 3.3 Mega Shopping Sale for the realme Smart TV.

realme Philippines is also giving 10 lucky buyers a free realme Soundbar for every realme Smart TV purchase. Meanwhile, the most featured packed realme Watch S Pro is priced at P7,690 from its original price of P8,990 during the Shopee 3.3 Mega Shopping Sale.

Take your first step into the digitally connected realme TechLife when you visit https://www.realme.com/ph/ and follow @realmePhilippines on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram and @Realme_PH on Twitter.