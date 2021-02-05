Heading towards our strong tomorrow with Eastern Communications
(The Philippine Star) - February 5, 2021 - 8:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Eastern Communications remains committed to its high tech and high touch service, helping Filipinos adapt to the new normal through digital transformation. On top of delivering cutting-edge solutions to its customers, championing human connection has been the heart of its brand, which differentiates them from the other industry players.

As Filipinos face the new year with a fate that is yet to be known, Eastern Communications believes in a strong tomorrow, a new beginning to gradually recover from our setbacks.

