Zonrox Plus provides children of frontliners with laptops, pocket WiFis

MANILA, Philippines — Almost a year since it began, the pandemic continues to affect people’s lives. Filipinos are trying their best to adapt to the new normal, despite all the challenges it poses. Through all these, Green Cross Inc., the company behind Zonrox Plus, has always been in the thick of the battle.

Zonrox Plus, through its new HomeZkwela program, shows its support for our frontliners and their families by providing their children with the necessary tools for distance education.

Since 2013, Zonrox Plus, an all-around thick bleach with detergent, has championed children’s education through their annual Linizkwela back-to-school clean-up program. Since its conception, Zonrox Plus has donated cleaning supplies and Zonrox products to more than 500 schools nationwide.

With the cancellation of face-to-face classes, Zonrox Plus launched HomeZkwela to provide children of frontliners with online learning essentials. Each child received a laptop, a pocket WiFi with load, a printer, desk and chair, school supplies, and Zonrox products.

Photo Release Regina Hilaga and her daughter with their HomeZkwela package.

The beneficiaries shared their stories and how these packages will allow them to set up a safe and proper online study environment amid the pandemic.

Regina Hilaga is a 34-year-old hospital utility crew at Jose Reyes Memorial Hospital. Her husband got laid off because of the lockdown, but she is still thankful that she has a job that allows her to provide for her children’s needs. However, with another baby on the way, she worries about her health amid the pandemic.

“Bilang isang breadwinner po, ang inspirasyon ko po sa aking pagtatrabaho ay ang aking mga anak, at para rin po makatulong sa mga pumapasok po sa ospital. Mga pasyente po, mga doktor at nars, at iba pa po. Nagpapasalamat din po ako sa ibinigay ng [Zonrox Plus] HomeZkwela na gadget para po sa aking mga anak dahil malaking tulong po ito para sa kanilang pag-aaral [sa online class].“

Rhian, an 11-year-old sixth grader, shares how the school package will help her. “Mas mahirap po ngayon ang distance learning, pero sa tulong ng Zonrox Plus HomeZkwela at sa binigay po nilang gadget, mas mapapadali po ang aking pag-aaral.”

Photo Release James Domenden and his uncle, hailing from Misamis Oriental, also received their package.

When he was still alive, security guard Joel Domenden of Misamis Oriental was always proud of his son James. Unfortunately, with his sudden passing, James is now under the care of his uncle, facing the challenges of adapting to the new school setup. With the HomeZkwela package, James is confident that he can achieve his dreams to be an accountant.

“Sa ngayon hindi ako masyadong okay kase kakamatay lang ni Papa pero moving-on na… Ngayong nalalapit na pasukan ay sobrang excited na ako para makabalik na sa pag-aaral... Gustong-gusto ko makatapos. 'Yun naman talaga pangarap namin ni Papa... Para sa Zonrox, maraming-maraming salamat. Dahil sa kanila, nabigyan ako ng mga gamit para sa pag-aaral ko ngayon lalo na nitong may pandemic na online class na lang,” he said.

Lendly Alidon of Pasig is a garbage truck driver while his wife works as a vendor. His source of pride is his daughter, Abigail, 15, whose grades have never disappointed him.

“Humuhugot ako ng lakas sa anak ko at sa misis ko. Dahil sa kanila tinutuloy ko ang pag-sakripisyo para sa pag-aaral ng anak ko. Ang maipapamana ko sa kanya ‘yung makapag-aral siya nang mabuti at maayos.”

He says the Zonrox Plus HomeZkwela package will help his daughter achieve her goals. “Pangarap ko po para kay Abigail bilang kanyang ama ay makapagtapos siya at malagay siya sa mabuti at makapagtrabaho nang maayos para matupad ang mga pangarap niya sa buhay.”

“Challenging na po talaga siya [ang distance learning]. 'Pag walang signal, 'di ako nakakapasok ng klase sa buong araw. Gusto ko pong makapagtapos ng pag-aaral para matulungan si Mama at Papa… Pangarap ko po paglaki ko ay maging flight attendant. Gusto ko po makapag-travel around the world kasama si Mama at Papa. 'Pag flight attendant na ‘ko, pupunta tayo kahit saan niyo gusto,” Abigail shared.

Photo Release HomeZkwela is aligned with Zonrox’s “The virUS ends with US” campaign.

Other recipients of the HomeZkwela package include nursing assistant Ailene Maning of Carcar City, Cebu and her son Charles, Romel dela Cruz of Cabanatuan, Nueva Ecija and his daughter Karylle Anika, and Jovena Geralde of El Salvador City, Misamis Oriental and son Mike Jade.

To foster togetherness among the community and promote frequent cleaning and disinfection,

Zonrox Plus also provided the beneficiaries’ communities and barangays with Homeliner Protection Packages. These packages contained Zonrox Plus, Zonrox Original, Zonrox ColorSafe, Del Fabric Softener, and Green Cross Soap.

HomeZkwela is aligned with Zonrox’s “The virUS ends with US” campaign. It is a reminder that each of us can become agents of change in helping put an end to the virus. While there is no telling how long the pandemic will continue, Green Cross Inc. hopes to bring Filipinos together in the continued fight against the virus.

For nearly 70 years, Green Cross Inc. (GCI) has produced reliable, and affordable hygiene and sanitation products effective for protecting against germs that cause diseases. GCI is the manufacturer of Zonrox Plus, a home cleaner that whitens and disinfects surfaces at an affordable price. Its extra-thick formula makes cleaning faster and more convenient while ensuring up to 99.9% protection from bacteria and viruses.

