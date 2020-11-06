realme PH, no. 2 smartphone brand, launches performance-driven narzo 20 smartphone

MANILA, Philippines — Global industry analyst Counterpoint Research revealed that realme is the no. 2 smartphone brand in the Philippines. With 50 million users worldwide, it is the fastest smartphone brand to reach 50 million product sales in just less than two years in the market.

Strong No. 2

realme was the second best-selling brand in the local scene for Q2 of 2020, with a 20.6% market share overall. Based on sales figures, the brand managed to grow a whopping 97% quarter-on-quarter and 7,400% year-on-year. The achievement is an amazing feat on its own, considering that realme officially arrived back in November 2018 and is just on its second year in the Philippine market.

And now, realme aims to secure the no. 2 local ranking by introducing narzo by realme, an e-commerce exclusive smartphone. This new smartphone series aims to bring the most powerful gaming experience and strongest performance for only P7,990. With the tagline “Feel the Power,” the best in gaming and performance arrives this month with realme narzo 20, the latest smartphone from realme’s newest narzo series.

Combining power and performance: realme’s narzo 20

The realme narzo 20 is a value-packed smartphone that merges the best in looks and real-world performance. Design-wise, the stylish realme narzo 20 has a sleek, minimalist, and modern-looking frame that comes in two colors, Silver Sword and Blue Blade. At the back, it has a sturdy polycarbonate build and micro diagonal ridges for a better grip and smudge-free finish. Up front, there is a large and bright 6.5-inch IPS-LCD display with 20:9 aspect ratio.

Inside, the smartphone is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G85 12nm gaming chip. The realme narzo 20 is the first smartphone to be equipped with this formidable yet power-efficient processor that ensures smooth performance for heavy-loading mobile games, demanding scenes and intense graphics. Keeping the lights on for long hours of gameplay or entertainment is a beefy 6,000mAh mega battery that loads up fast through USB Type-C with a 18W Quick Charge feature. For connectivity, it has Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 802.11.

At the back right above the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, the realme narzo 20 has AI Triple Camera set-up. The main camera is a 48MP sensor with f/1.8, 26mm (wide) PDAF, the secondary being a wide-angle 8MP, f/2.3, 119? (ultrawide), while the third is a 2MP, f/2.4 lens (macro). For selfies, there’s a single 8MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide) that can capture the entire family and barkada in group shots.

Exclusive availability on Lazada

The realme narzo 20 arrives in the Philippine market in an online event streaming live on Facebook on Nov. 5, 2020, 6 p.m. In the Philippines, only one variant will be available: 4GB RAM + 64GB of internal memory priced at P7,990. Mobile gamers and content-heavy consumers can get the realme narzo 20 that is primarily available on Lazada’s 11.11 Day online sale. Consumers can enjoy as much as 42% discount of promos and deals on realme smartphones and other AIoT products during the 11.11 Day Sale on Lazada and Shopee.

Get the realme narzo 20 and shop for other AIoT products when you visit realme’s official online shop in Lazada https://www.lazada.com.ph/shop/realme/.