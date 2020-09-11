The first and 100% guaranteed original CopperMask is now in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Are you looking for an unbiased and no-nonsense review of a certain item on your wish list? James Deakin is the one you should trust.

From newly-launched gadgets, appliances, to cars, James reviews and gives a step-by-step guide on how to use the newest products with his “Titotorial” vlog. This time, he features the CopperMask — one of the hottest pandemic protective essentials.

The CopperMask is the first and original copper film face mask in the market. Compared to other face masks, it is infused with copper strands and it includes an anti-microbial property that helps stop and kill pathogens within a few hours of contact.

It has been gaining a lot of buzz on social media. Many celebrities and well-known personalities have been spotted wearing the CopperMask. Because of this, it has sparked interest in how effective it is when it comes to protecting the general public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In James’ recent “Titotorial” vlog, he shared how copper has been used since ancient times for its natural and anti-microbial components, which is one of the ideas that brought CopperMask to life.

Citing scientific studies and sources, James explained that the coronavirus can last for hours but it varies on the surface. The virus lasts for five days on a steel surface while it lasts on wood for four days. On the other hand, the virus can only last for four hours on copper.

The CopperMask is also friendly to the environment since it’s washable, reusable, and recyclable, and can also be used continuously for 30 days. However, it’s not recommended to be used for medical purposes.

The mask also features a distinctive and patented respiratory design, which can help you breathe more easily. So, those who wear eyeglasses don’t need to worry about fog build-up. It’s also a perfect companion when you’re wearing a face shield.

When a COVID-19 infected person coughs or sneezes, you’ll still be protected due to the mask’s respiratory design feature. CopperMask PH also shares that it’s an everyday mask that protects you wherever you go.

You can watch James' full review here:

For more details on the CopperMask, you may check out www.coppermask.ph.