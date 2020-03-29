‘Bird of Hope’ mural raises awareness on effects of climate change

MANILA, Philippines — Aimed at raising awareness on the different creatures most vulnerable to climate change, PLDT-Smart recently completed a mural featuring a Rufous-headed Hornbill at the rear facade of its Makati General Office.

A pair of the critically endangered bird—incubated earlier than expected in October 2019—was spared as the company postponed an event beside the Talarak Foundation breeding center in Bacolod City late last year.

This prompted the telco to raise awareness on the said species through the 120-foot artwork made by renowned Filipino environmental muralist AG Saño. The piece is said to be the tallest environmental mural in Southeast Asia.

The Rufous-headed Hornbill is also painted on the main entrance of PLDT Makati General Office.

The vertical mural is a continuation of the more than 3,000-square-foot plant and animal life painting throughout the PLDT headquarter's Legazpi frontage, Dela Rosa walkway, and Gallardo back entrance. The horizontal artwork was first unveiled during the National Climate Change Awareness Month and 91st anniversary of PLDT, both held before the end of 2019.