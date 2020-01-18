LIST: 4 things you can do faster with free speed boost

MANILA, Philippines — How often do you hear people ask, “Where did the day or month go?” In today's fast-paced world, days, even months, seem to pass in a blur. Hence, living in the fast lane is becoming the norm.

The value of digital technology for improving the quality of life is now limitless—from breaking geographical boundaries, improving home security, expanding access to education, to enriching home entertainment through a multitude of online content, and so much more.

Now with PLDT Home Fibr’s free speed boost upgrades, you can live a full life at full speed. Subscribers can enjoy free speed boost of up to twice their current speeds.

Here’s a glimpse of what you could do with this free upgrade:

1. Accomplish daily tasks faster

Whether it’s reading about your favorite things online or doing research for school or work, faster internet means you get to surf and load more webpages and browse thousands of pages at the same time.

Instead of going through traffic and long-hour drives to a meeting, the internet has enabled possibilities for efficient online collaboration and working with multiple files with no problem. Team members (wherever they are) can work on the same project simultaneously through cloud storage solutions that can be accessed online.

All these benefits help us become productive on a daily basis, enable us to catapult our career and pursue our personal passions through online education. By working more efficiently and faster, we can also spend more time with our family.

2. Buffer-free streaming, downloading

From videotapes to CDs and DVDs, consumers have switched to 4K and high-definition video content and Smart TVs. The wealth of online content and improving video quality have contributed to the growth of video-on-demand, online streaming, and HD channels subscriptions such as Cignal, Netflix, and YouTube.

Now with stronger internet, you can stream, download and watch HD videos on any device at home—on your smartphone, PC or TV—without worrying about buffering.

3. Lag-free gaming

Technology took the gaming industry to the next level. Both e-sports athletes and enthusiasts, regardless of age or generation, now have growing choices for online games—from console, desktop, to mobile—such as DOTA 2, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Tekken, NBA 2K, and so much more.

Have you ever had to deal with latency and really lagged online gameplay because of multiple devices connected to your internet at home?

With the free speed boost, you can conveniently share your fast internet connection with the whole family while simultaneously streaming your online games. Faster internet means better gameplay, and better gameplay means more winning experiences.

4. Future-proofing your home

Filipino households and workplaces are gradually adapting the Smart Home technology, a suite of smart devices that provide intelligent home security, connectivity and entertainment.

A mesh technology such as Google WiFi, this Smart Home system is powerful and future-ready.

With the increasing number of gadgets, it is also important to consider the rapid growth of smart home devices that require additional bandwidth usage, such as smart TVs, cameras, kitchen appliances, lighting, and sensors that help increase efficiency, security, and control in our homes.

A speed boost means all these smart devices can hook up to your internet and do what they do simultaneously!

With faster internet connection, everyone at home can use even heavy-bandwidth applications all at the same time. Whether you’re simultaneously downloading games on your PC or console and working on large files on your laptop, you can still enjoy lag-free connection at home as much as you want and however you want.

Check out what #LifeAtFullSpeed means by watching this video:

Want to get a free speed boost? Visit www.pldt.com.ph/speedboost to know more.