Faster internet speeds means more time spend with the family, while enjoying things you love more efficiently.
Photo Release
LIST: 4 things you can do faster with free speed boost
(The Philippine Star) - January 18, 2020 - 3:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — How often do you hear people ask, “Where did the day or month go?” In today's fast-paced world, days, even months, seem to pass in a blur. Hence, living in the fast lane is becoming the norm.

The value of digital technology for improving the quality of life is now limitless—from breaking geographical boundaries, improving home security, expanding access to education, to enriching home entertainment through a multitude of online content, and so much more.

Now with PLDT Home Fibr’s free speed boost upgrades, you can live a full life at full speed. Subscribers can enjoy free speed boost of up to twice their current speeds.

Here’s a glimpse of what you could do with this free upgrade:

1. Accomplish daily tasks faster

Whether it’s reading about your favorite things online or doing research for school or work, faster internet means you get to surf and load more webpages and browse thousands of pages at the same time.

Instead of going through traffic and long-hour drives to a meeting, the internet has enabled possibilities for efficient online collaboration and working with multiple files with no problem. Team members (wherever they are) can work on the same project simultaneously through cloud storage solutions that can be accessed online.

All these benefits help us become productive on a daily basis, enable us to catapult our career and pursue our personal passions through online education. By working more efficiently and faster, we can also spend more time with our family.

2. Buffer-free streaming, downloading

From videotapes to CDs and DVDs, consumers have switched to 4K and high-definition video content and Smart TVs. The wealth of online content and improving video quality have contributed to the growth of video-on-demand, online streaming, and HD channels subscriptions such as Cignal, Netflix, and YouTube.

Now with stronger internet, you can stream, download and watch HD videos on any device at home—on your smartphone, PC or TV—without worrying about buffering.

3. Lag-free gaming

Technology took the gaming industry to the next level. Both e-sports athletes and enthusiasts, regardless of age or generation, now have growing choices for online games—from console, desktop, to mobile—such as DOTA 2, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Tekken, NBA 2K, and so much more.

Have you ever had to deal with latency and really lagged online gameplay because of multiple devices connected to your internet at home?

With the free speed boost, you can conveniently share your fast internet connection with the whole family while simultaneously streaming your online games. Faster internet means better gameplay, and better gameplay means more winning experiences.

4. Future-proofing your home

Filipino households and workplaces are gradually adapting the Smart Home technology, a suite of smart devices that provide intelligent home security, connectivity and entertainment.

A mesh technology such as Google WiFi, this Smart Home system is powerful and future-ready.

With the increasing number of gadgets, it is also important to consider the rapid growth of smart home devices that require additional bandwidth usage, such as smart TVs, cameras, kitchen appliances, lighting, and sensors that help increase efficiency, security, and control in our homes.

A speed boost means all these smart devices can hook up to your internet and do what they do simultaneously!

With faster internet connection, everyone at home can use even heavy-bandwidth applications all at the same time. Whether you’re simultaneously downloading games on your PC or console and working on large files on your laptop, you can still enjoy lag-free connection at home as much as you want and however you want.

Check out what #LifeAtFullSpeed means by watching this video:

 

Want to get a free speed boost? Visit www.pldt.com.ph/speedboost to know more.

PLDT PLDT HOME FIBR
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
1 hour ago
LIST: 4 things you can do faster with free speed boost
1 hour ago
PLDT Home Fibr's FREE speed boost is a digital lifestyle upgrade you can enjoy NOW.
Supplements
fbfb
3 days ago
Three essential money handling tips for the breadwinner
3 days ago
Filipinos are always willing to go above and beyond for their families. From doing household chores to providing financial...
Supplements
fbfb
4 days ago
Ayala Land Offices opens 2nd coworking space in Makati CBD
By Michaela Tangan | 4 days ago
Ayala Land opens another Clock In center, their flexible coworking space, right in Makati CBD.
Supplements
fbfb
12 days ago
Start 2020 right: New Year’s resolution ideas to welcome the year
By Hannah Mallorca | 12 days ago
Unsure of what goals to set for the New Year? Here are some resolutions to help you start with a clean slate.
Supplements
fbfb
21 days ago
See how far one act of kindness goes with 'PayMaya It Forward!'
21 days ago
PayMaya let's users share their blessings in the seaons of giving through the PayMaya It Forward campaign.
Supplements
fbfb
30 days ago
A meaningful Christmas awaits at World Bazaar Festival 2019
30 days ago
This season of giving, back to elevate countless Filipinos’ holiday experience is the World Bazaar Festival –...
Supplements
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with