For breadwinners, providing the best for their families is a priority despite being financially challenged.
Photo Release
Three essential money handling tips for the breadwinner
(Philstar.com) - January 14, 2020 - 6:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos are always willing to go above and beyond for their families. From doing household chores to providing financial support, they exert effort and resources to help as much as we can.

For breadwinners, providing the best for their families is a priority despite being financially challenged. And the desires and expectations to give their families an abundant life can add to the pressure of making smart financial decisions.

Therefore, being strategic in allocating money is a huge responsibility and a must for every family’s breadwinner. Here are basic but essential concepts that will provide guidance in managing finances properly.

1. Emergency funds

It’s important to have emergency funds, especially for unforeseen events such as illness, sudden job loss, and car repairs to ensure that you’ll recover debt-free. You can have a separate savings account or allocate a recommended balance worth six months of your monthly salary.

2. Retirement funds

It may be too early to have a retirement fund, but it will ensure you financial stability when the time comes. Having a detailed plan of your retirement will make money work for you, even after resigning.

A good way to start is by studying various investments such as mutual funds, stocks, and bonds to tailor into your current lifestyle.

3. Risk management funds

Having risk management funds is important to cover expenses for unexpected incidents like accidents and illness. Having life insurance will give you peace of mind if something happens to you and your family.

It also ensures that the money allocated for emergencies and retirement will be secure and ready when needed.

Products like AIA All-In-One provide you with a good risk management fund option. It’s a comprehensive life insurance plan that covers four major risks, namely, personal accident, critical illness, permanent disability, and untimely death.

It also empowers you to live life to the fullest through its science-backed wellness program, Philam Vitality, incentivizing you with rewards for knowing and improving your health.

For less than P100 a day (based on computation for a healthy 32-year-old male), this product is a good fit for your budget.

As breadwinners, it’s important to know why you should be on track with your financial goals. Having the proper resources can help you achieve your family’s dreams. When you properly manage your finances, you will be ready to weather potential financial problems with ease.

 

For more information about AIA All-in-One and AIA Philam Life’s other products, call 8528-2000, email tophilamlife@aia.com, or visit www.philamlife.com or their official Facebook page at www.facebook.com/AIAPhilamLife.

PHILAM LIFE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
10 hours ago
Ayala Land Offices opens 2nd coworking space in Makati CBD
By Michaela Tangan | 10 hours ago
Ayala Land opens another Clock In center, their flexible coworking space, right in Makati CBD.
Supplements
fbfb
8 days ago
Start 2020 right: New Year’s resolution ideas to welcome the year
By Hannah Mallorca | 8 days ago
Unsure of what goals to set for the New Year? Here are some resolutions to help you start with a clean slate.
Supplements
fbfb
17 days ago
See how far one act of kindness goes with 'PayMaya It Forward!'
17 days ago
PayMaya let's users share their blessings in the seaons of giving through the PayMaya It Forward campaign.
Supplements
fbfb
26 days ago
A meaningful Christmas awaits at World Bazaar Festival 2019
26 days ago
This season of giving, back to elevate countless Filipinos’ holiday experience is the World Bazaar Festival –...
Supplements
fbfb
30 days ago
Virtual Pag-IBIG launched to provide online service 24/7
30 days ago
Officials of Pag-IBIG Fund launched on Thursday (Dec. 12) the Virtual Pag-IBIG, an online portal of the agency’s services...
Supplements
fbfb
30 days ago
Ayala Malls starts afresh for 2020 with inspiring new campaign and visually amazing commercial
30 days ago
In the Philippines, shopping malls continue to be “community hubs” that shape local culture and life. One might...
Supplements
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with