A meaningful Christmas awaits at World Bazaar Festival 2019

MANILA, Philippines — This season of giving, back to elevate countless Filipinos’ holiday experience is the World Bazaar Festival (WBF)—the country’s longest running annual charity bazaar.

On its 19th edition, WBF invites everyone to “Experience Giving” as it puts the true spirit of Christmas at the center of its presentations. Officially opening its doors last December 14, the highly anticipated yuletide bazaar held a grand opening ceremony at the lobby of the World Trade Center Manila.

In attendance during the momentous event were Worldbex Services International’s key executives, Joseph Ang, Levi Ang, Jill Ang, Rene Ramos, and Tessie Roque along with VIP guests including MMDA Chief of Staff Michael Salalima and DSWD Undersecretary Danilo Pamonag along with Kapamilya stars led by Luis Manzano and Paul Soriano. The program was hosted by Kapamilya actor Robi Domingo.

Every year, WBF strives to deliver its grandest presentation by way of showcasing a wider and more diverse selection of shopping finds, home décor, and gift items. For this year’s edition, WBF lives up to its stellar reputation as it boasts of nearly 843 booths across its expansive 12,708sqm exhibition space. Despite its perceivably shorter schedule compared to last year’s 11-day run, this year’s WBF is guaranteed to make up for it with an equally extensive range of high-quality products from both local and international sellers from countries such as Thailand and Africa.

Apart from offering bazaar goers an impressive array of shopping and gift finds, awaiting bazaar goers are the impressive show highlights and special zones that are made especially for the enjoyment of the whole family. At WBF 2019,not to be missed are event features such as Woobie’s Eco World, a centralized area in the bazaar where shoppers can find various brands that only sell eco-friendly products and services. Meanwhile, over at the Christmas Village is where one will find a wide selection of Christmas decorations.

A signature feature of WBF, this year’s Designers Avenue is back with another exciting range of branded apparel and accessories all offered at affordable prices. Also making a much-welcomed return is the Celebrity Pavilion, where select celebrities have set up their own booths to sell their clothes and other personal belongings. Apart from giving attendees the chance to shop for amazing fashion deals for less, this special pavilion is also a great opportunity for fans to get up close and personal with their favorite stars!

The shoppers can find the best regional food products across the country presented by the Department of Agriculture and DTI Pavilion. It’s simply an ideal stop for those who might want to shop for food items as gifts and holiday giveaways. Similarly, Woobie’s Goodies is where one may find various food items that are perfect for the holiday season. Meanwhile, those who need to rest and recharge from all the shopping action can find their way to Woobie’s Food World. A dining area within the bazaar, it is here where bazaar goers can rest, relax, and bond with their loved ones over good food and drinks.

Catering to the trend savvy, this year’s WBF hosted the successful 18th Bloggers United. The one day shopping event with the metro’s top fashion and beauty bloggers such as Mimi Yuuuh, Anne Clutz, ReiGermar and JaiGa. Other WBF events that are sure to invoke a festive holiday mood are the Himig ng Pasko singing competition on December 15, Woobie’s Streetdance Competition on December 21, and Woobie’s Kid Idol on December 22. True to the spirit of the theme, also highlighting this year’s WBF is the Christmas Carol with the Angels. To be held from December 14 to 22, every Fridays and Sundays only, the event serves as a platform where kids from various foundations and orphanages may showcase their talents by serenading the audience with Christmas carols.

Organized by Worldbex Services International for the benefit of the ABS-CBN Foundation Inc., the 19th World Bazaar Festival or WBF 2019: Experience Giving will run until December 23, 2019, Sunday to Thursday (12 p.m. 10 p.m.) and Friday to Saturday (10 a.m. to 12 m.n.) at the World Trade Center Manila. Entrance tickets to the bazaar are priced at P80.

For more information, follow World Bazaar Festival on Facebook, @worldbazaarfestival on Instagram, and visit www.worldbazaarfestival.com.