Up to 50% discount at Robinsons Appliances Christmas sale

MANILA, Philippines — ‘Tis the season for last minute holiday Shopping as Robinsons Appliances offers up to 50% off on Shopee 12.12 Big Christmas Sale.

With Christmas fast approaching and traffic getting worse, shoppers have less time to buy and prepare gifts for their loved ones. This is why the brand has partnered with Shopee to give consumers a seamless and hassle-free online shopping experience this holiday.

Whip up quick and easy holiday recipes with the Samsung 23L Microwave Oven. From soups to breads to desserts, prep and have them on your table in about 30 minutes or less, making your holiday far less harried.

Shop now for only P4,395

Get into the spirit with festive cocktail recipes using the newest Tough Mama 1.25L Glass Blender, perfect for all your parties and get-togethers this Yuletide.

Shop now for only P734

What could be more exciting than getting a brand-new Sharp 7.5kg Twin Tub Washing Machine? Lessen the laundry load and dry your clothes quickly to clear them off from your holiday errands. Available in blue or white.

Shop now for only P6,398

Cheap finds are first on the list during last-minute holiday shopping. Add the Dowell Bundle to your kitchen appliances collection. The bundle includes: Dowell Blender, Dowell Rice Cooker, and Dowell Oven Toaster.

Shop now for only P2,330

Sit back and relax while binge-watching on your favorite streaming platform during Christmastime. Score a huge discount on this Samsung 43” Full HD Smart TV.

Shop now for only P20,099

This year’s Shopee 12.12 Big Christmas Sale features exclusive offers like free shipping with P0 minimum spend and 50% off deals across categories.

Visit Robinsons Appliances’ Official Store on Shopee at http://bit.ly/38ry8NS.