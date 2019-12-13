In partnership with Shopee, Robinsons Appliances is giving consumers a seamless and hassle-free online shopping experience this holiday season.
Photo Release
Up to 50% discount at Robinsons Appliances Christmas sale
(The Philippine Star) - December 13, 2019 - 8:12pm

MANILA, Philippines — ‘Tis the season for last minute holiday Shopping as Robinsons Appliances offers up to 50% off on Shopee 12.12 Big Christmas Sale. 

With Christmas fast approaching and traffic getting worse, shoppers have less time to buy and prepare gifts for their loved ones. This is why the brand has partnered with Shopee to give consumers a seamless and hassle-free online shopping experience this holiday.

Whip up quick and easy holiday recipes with the Samsung 23L Microwave Oven. From soups to breads to desserts, prep and have them on your table in about 30 minutes or less, making your holiday far less harried.

Shop now for only P4,395

Get into the spirit with festive cocktail recipes using the newest Tough Mama 1.25L Glass Blender, perfect for all your parties and get-togethers this Yuletide.

Shop now for only P734

What could be more exciting than getting a brand-new Sharp 7.5kg Twin Tub Washing Machine? Lessen the laundry load and dry your clothes quickly to clear them off from your holiday errands. Available in blue or white.

Shop now for only P6,398

Cheap finds are first on the list during last-minute holiday shopping. Add the Dowell Bundle to your kitchen appliances collection. The bundle includes: Dowell Blender, Dowell Rice Cooker, and Dowell Oven Toaster.

Shop now for only P2,330

Sit back and relax while binge-watching on your favorite streaming platform during Christmastime. Score a huge discount on this Samsung 43” Full HD Smart TV.

Shop now for only P20,099

This year’s Shopee 12.12 Big Christmas Sale features exclusive offers like free shipping with P0 minimum spend and 50% off deals across categories.

 

Visit Robinsons Appliances’ Official Store on Shopee at http://bit.ly/38ry8NS.

ROBINSONS APPLIANCES SHOPEE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
58 minutes ago
PLDT, Smart and MVP Sports Foundation celebrate the success of Filipino athletes
58 minutes ago
Following the Philippines' smashing victory in 30th Southeast Asian Games, it's time to celebrate the shining achievements...
Supplements
fb tw
Christmas shopping has never been this easy with Ever Bilena
December 13, 2019 - 5:00pm
Cool breeze and the sound of children caroling in the streets.
3 hours ago
Supplements
fb tw
1 day ago
Get 12.12. vouchers and deals with PayMaya!
1 day ago
Get exclusive deals online and in-store this holiday season using PayMaya.
Supplements
fb tw
12 days ago
Travel the world without worries
By Argie C. Aguja | 12 days ago
Preparing for a vacation takes a considerable amount of time and effort. There are important decisions like buying tickets,...
Supplements
fb tw
13 days ago
Create Christmas moments at Festival Mall
13 days ago
Don't miss out on all the festivities happening at Festival Mall Alabng this holiday season.
Supplements
fb tw
13 days ago
Get “Better than Cash” rewards when you use PayMaya QR at PayMaya Preferred partners this holiday season
13 days ago
Bastashopping, don’t pay cash. PayMaya!
Supplements
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with