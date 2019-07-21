Anger: one of your greatest enemies
STRENGTH FOR TODAY - Dr. Harold J. Sala (The Philippine Star) - July 21, 2019 - 12:00am

If it is possible, as far as it depends on you, live at peace with everyone.  ROMANS 12:18

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned,” the English playwright William Congreve is said to have written, but by and large, women handle anger better than men. Men with fiery tempers have a 10 percent greater risk of heart flutter, which leads to strokes, which lead to the back door of the mortuary. Furthermore, men who are hostile are 30 percent more likely to develop heart disease, which also shortens their lives.

One thing that the study demonstrated quite conclusively is that the notion that you need to get anger out of your system by venting your emotions – blowing off steam, telling people what you think, yelling and screaming – is totally inaccurate. The bottom line is that living with anger shortens your life whether you are male or female.

It is no wonder that Paul advised, “If it is possible, as far as it depends on you, live at peace with everyone” (Romans 12:18). True, there is a disclaimer that you find in that conditional phrase, “if it is possible.” There are times when peace is not a possibility, yet you can deal with issues in such a way that your blood pressure doesn’t skyrocket. You can be angry without sinning as Paul advised (see Ephesians 4:26).

Long ago the wise man wrote, “When a man is trying to please God, God makes even his worst enemies to be at peace with him” (Proverbs 16:7, tlb). When you live with anger, you are living with a deadly killer because anger is like a chemical poison that becomes resident in your system and gradually chokes the life out of you.

If you enjoy life, learn to walk away from anger and let God deal with the person who angers you. It’s the key to living longer and enjoying life more.

 

Used with permission from Guidelines International Ministries. To learn more about Guidelines and the ministry, send an e-mail to info@guidelines.org. You may also visit www.guidelines.org.

ANGER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Anger: one of your greatest enemies
By Dr. Harold J. Sala | July 21, 2019 - 12:00am
If it is possible, as far as it depends on you, live at peace with everyone. – ROMANS 12:18
Starweek Magazine
My neighbor’s letter
By Singkit | July 21, 2019 - 12:00am
The journey of life takes us through different stages. First we are children without a care in the world except perhaps for how much ice cream we can eat, then students grappling with algebra and what course to take...
Starweek Magazine
All about marinades
By Lydia D. Castillo | July 21, 2019 - 12:00am
The homemaker is more challenged now that price of foodstuff has gone up.
Starweek Magazine
All about marinades
By Lydia D. Castillo | July 14, 2019 - 12:00am
We have concocted different mixes that we now share with our home cook readers.
Starweek Magazine
A thousand voices lifted in song
By Michele T. Logarta | 14 days ago
Like Filipino beauty queens, Filipino choirs are among the winningest in the international arena and, like basketball courts...
Starweek Magazine
Latest
1 hour ago
Willie Ong: The doctor is ‘in’
By Helen M. Flores | 1 hour ago
His senatorial run was viewed with skepticism, even some degree of derision, a quixotic (mis)adventure jousting with the...
Starweek Magazine
1 hour ago
5-Stargreens
1 hour ago
He works in a not-so-secret garden in the middle of a luxury hotel complex, away from the glitz and glamor.
Starweek Magazine
1 hour ago
5-Stargreens
1 hour ago
He works in a not-so-secret garden in the middle of a luxury hotel complex, away from the glitz and glamor.
Starweek Magazine
7 days ago
Good eats Taipei: 1895 and coffee
By Chit U. Juan | 7 days ago
“Let’s eat at 1895,” I tell my friends. 1895 is not the name of the restaurant but its founding year. Its...
Starweek Magazine
7 days ago
When Down dogs meet the water
By Iris Gonzales | 7 days ago
I am standing on a paddle board – light blue and white – doing a warrior pose and trying my best not to fall....
Starweek Magazine
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with