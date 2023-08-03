^

Letters to the Editor

Dealing with floods

The Philippine Star
August 3, 2023 | 12:00am

It’s like a broken record, a never-ending story, a scene from a bad movie that keeps replaying in a loop.

I refer to floods, which seem to be getting worse each year. In the National Capital Region and also in the provinces. Bulacan, Pampanga, Pangasinan experienced a real deluvio when torrential rains aggravated by water released from overflowing dams nearly drowned so many towns and cities the past days. With the disastrous effects of climate change upon us, these rainfall events will occur more often and probably with more force.

I see no real, concrete, do-able action plan from the government to address and solve this problem. There is a lot of talk, top officials “ordering” lower level officials to “study” the problems, some even to “investigate” what happened. While these officials do so in their safe and dry offices, many people are wading through waist- or even chest-deep floodwaters, seeking shelter on the upper floors or even roofs of their homes.

There are supposed to be quite a few pumping stations built in Metro Manila over the years, and these have indeed helped with the flooding problem in the city. While torrential rains may cause flooding in some areas, floodwaters recede quickly – except in pockets where the drains are clogged with garbage. That is not government’s fault; that is on us for indiscriminately throwing our trash.

There is a report about a 50-year master plan for flood control in the whole of Metro Manila, patterned after the Netherlands. I hope this really materializes, sooner rather than later, because going around during rains is getting to be more and more not just inconvenient but outright dangerous. – Gary A. Garcia, Novaliches, Quezon City

vuukle comment

RECORD
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest

Bravo to our athletes

10 days ago
Here’s a big shout out to the Filipinas, despite the 2-0 loss to Switzerland last Friday.
10 days ago
Letters to the Editor
fbtw

Much ado about Barbie

14 days ago
The movie finally opened in cinemas yesterday, and the “tropang ka-pinks” – not just kids but adults too – turned out in full force.
14 days ago
Letters to the Editor
fbtw

MIF

July 19, 2023 - 12:00am
I guess it would take an economist to understand the workings of the Maharlika Investment Fund, as it seems to be beyond ordinary folk like me.
July 19, 2023 - 12:00am
Letters to the Editor
fbtw

Loving the Philippines

July 18, 2023 - 12:00am
My cousin and her American husband and two friends (an American couple) recently spent two weeks here. My cousin had not been back in almost 10 years, and her companions were first time visitors.
July 18, 2023 - 12:00am
Letters to the Editor
fbtw

Zero flooding?

July 17, 2023 - 12:00am
I desperately want to believe the DPWH that Metro Manila will be totally flood-free by 2030, even in the heaviest downpour. The DPWH official insists it’s “doable… no more flood and no more ugly...
July 17, 2023 - 12:00am
Letters to the Editor
fbtw

Basic gut issues sidelined

July 13, 2023 - 12:00am
Many issues hog front pages in the public discussions, such as the soon to be signed Maharlika Investment Fund, the political alignments in the House for the 2025 and 2028 elections. They sideline the gut issues...
July 13, 2023 - 12:00am
Letters to the Editor
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with