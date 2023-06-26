A decent man

MANILA, Philippines — Last Saturday (June 24) was the second death anniversary of former president Noynoy Aquino, or PNoy as he is still fondly remembered.

He was a reluctant presidential candidate, pushed to run by the swell of support and clamor when his mother, our dear former president Cory Aquino, passed away. But once he had made up his mind to run, he did not hold back and campaigned with his eye on the country’s highest post.

And when he assumed the presidency, he gave his all – for the country, for the people that he loved, that his parents loved and served so well.

Kung walang korap, walang mahirap – if there are no corrupt, there will be no poor people. His fight against corruption led to Daang Matuwid, the straight path. It was not easy, for sure, and in his six years in office he was not able to rid the government of corruption (but really, who can?).

What he did was give us back our dignity as a nation and a people. Foreign leaders, bankers, business people, civic leaders, even artists regarded Filipinos with renewed respect. He stood proud before the world as the leader of the Filipino people, and we held our head up high as well.

History will judge him kindly; he may not have been the best president our country ever had, but he was a good president, a decent man, a true servant of the people. Two years after his passing, I still want to say – Salamat, PNoy! We love you, and miss you. — Ma. Dina Santos-Lim, Bulacan