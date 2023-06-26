^

Letters to the Editor

A decent man

The Philippine Star
June 26, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Last Saturday (June 24) was the second death anniversary of former president Noynoy Aquino, or PNoy as he is still fondly remembered.

He was a reluctant presidential candidate, pushed to run by the swell of support and clamor when his mother, our dear former president Cory Aquino, passed away. But once he had made up his mind to run, he did not hold back and campaigned with his eye on the country’s highest post.

And when he assumed the presidency, he gave his all – for the country, for the people that he loved, that his parents loved and served so well.

Kung walang korap, walang mahirap – if there are no corrupt, there will be no poor people. His fight against corruption led to Daang Matuwid, the straight path. It was not easy, for sure, and in his six years in office he was not able to rid the government of corruption (but really, who can?).

What he did was give us back our dignity as a nation and a people. Foreign leaders, bankers, business people, civic leaders, even artists regarded Filipinos with renewed respect.  He stood proud before the world as the leader of the Filipino people, and we held our head up high as well.

History will judge him kindly; he may not have been the best president our country ever had, but he was a good president, a decent man, a true servant of the people. Two years after his passing, I still want to say – Salamat, PNoy! We love you, and miss you. — Ma. Dina Santos-Lim, Bulacan

NOYNOY AQUINO
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest

DA on the Masagana rice program

6 days ago
The success of the six-year Masagana Rice Industry Development Program hinges largely not on us technocrats at the Department of Agriculture but on the key players themselves, most notably the organized farmers’...
6 days ago
Letters to the Editor
fbtw

We have to do better

7 days ago
The schools around Mayon Volcano are once again being used as evacuation centers for the thousands forced to leave their homes because of the volcano’s unrest.
7 days ago
Letters to the Editor
fbtw

Filipiniana in fashion

9 days ago
A diplomatic affair turned into a fashion affair at the recent vin d’honneur at Malacañang.
9 days ago
Letters to the Editor
fbtw

Statement of Poro Point Management Corp.

12 days ago
Poro Point Management Corporation issues this official statement in response to an article of Mr. Jarius Bondoc entitled : “Seaport ‘delihensiya’ make food, commodities costlier,” which was...
12 days ago
Letters to the Editor
fbtw

Conscienceless bail denial for De Lima

13 days ago
Legalism is an awful, ugly word such that if we search for its synonym, dictionaries would tell us, “Sorry, no results for legalism in the English Thesaurus” (Collins) or “This word isn’t...
13 days ago
Letters to the Editor
fbtw

Conspiracy?

14 days ago
Murphy’s law must be working overtime here, especially at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport terminals.
14 days ago
Letters to the Editor
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with