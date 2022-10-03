^

Letters to the Editor

The wise and brave judge

The Philippine Star
October 3, 2022

We, the people, have eyes that are open to see the atrocities committed by the CPP/NPA/NDF in fighting for their cause. We condemn them. However, our eyes are not closed to those committed by the government or military/police in trying to “solve” the nation’s peace and order problems such as the insurgency and drug problem. We likewise condemn them.

But who, between the rebels and government, deserve (or deserve more) to be branded as terrorists?

Pray that we’ll have more officials in the mold of Marlo Magdoza-Malagar, the Manila Trial Court judge who recently rendered a wise and brave decision (beautifully worded) on the issue of labeling as terrorists or reds by the government practically just about everyone who fights for justice and who criticizes poor, inept, corrupt, murderous governance. Kudos!

Not all Filipinos who have the courage to speak against abuses are NPAs or members of the Communist Party of the Philippines or National Democratic Front or want to overthrow the government. Only corrupt minds (with hidden agenda) will say otherwise.

The judge is a woman. – Reni M. Valenzuela [email protected]

