Manila Pen clarifies Agustin column
(The Philippine Star) - September 25, 2020 - 4:00pm

We wish to correct what we perceive to be the  misleading column item of Mr. Vic Agustin's Money Go Round that was published on Friday,  Sept. 25, in The Philippine Star,  claiming that The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels was “writing off” The Peninsula Manila.

We believe that Mr. Agustin misunderstood an accounting term of “writing down” the value of the hotel which was published in the HSH group annual report. An HSH spokesperson confirmed that the group remains committed to The Philippines where they have been operating the hotel since 1976 and the group has no intention of “writing off” The Peninsula Manila.

Mariano B. Garchitorena
Director of Public Relations, The Peninsula Manila

MONEY GO ROUND
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Math teachers: Bracing for the new normal
September 23, 2020 - 12:00am
Math teachers find their subject easy to teach but difficult to learn.
2 days ago
Letters to the Editor
fbfb
Galvez Tan not leader
September 22, 2020 - 12:00am
I am writing on behalf of my father, Dr. Jaime Galvez Tan. I would like to humbly request for a correction in your article entitled “Doctors’ group seeks end to all lock downs” published Sept. 18,...
3 days ago
Letters to the Editor
fbfb
MGB clarifies Manila Bay rehab
September 19, 2020 - 12:00am
This is in reference to the issue published by The Philippine STAR on Sept. 15 with the heading, “White sand not remedy to Manila Bay pollution” written by Ma. Louise Maureen Simeon.
6 days ago
Letters to the Editor
fbfb
No marijuana importation
September 12, 2020 - 12:00am
This has reference to the article published in The STAR on Sept. 11 entitled, “Phl firm ventures into medical marijuana.”
13 days ago
Letters to the Editor
fbfb
How we can prevent teen pregnancies
September 10, 2020 - 12:00am
According to the Commission on Population and Development , there are around 1.2 million children having children over a 10-year period.
15 days ago
Letters to the Editor
fbfb
PLDT responds to Gamboa
September 1, 2020 - 8:00pm
We at PLDT-Smart could not agree more with Rey Gamboa’s opinion article on The Philippine Star dated August 25, 2020, on the importance of setting the benchmarks onto which the country’s telco industry...
23 days ago
Letters to the Editor
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with