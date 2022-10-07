Metallurgical Engineer Licensure Examination
October 7, 2022 | 5:00pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 31 out of 47 passed the Metallurgical Engineer Licensure Examination given by the Board of Metallurgical Engineering in Manila and Cagayan de Oro this October 2022.
Link of Passers: Metallurgical Engineer Licensure Examination
