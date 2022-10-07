^

Exam Results

Metallurgical Engineer Licensure Examination

The Philippine Star
October 7, 2022 | 5:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 31 out of 47 passed the Metallurgical Engineer Licensure Examination given by the Board of Metallurgical Engineering in Manila and Cagayan de Oro this October 2022

 

Link of Passers: Metallurgical Engineer Licensure Examination

METALLURGICAL ENGINEER LICENSURE EXAMINATION
