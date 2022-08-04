^

Exam Results

Results of Licensure Examination for Teachers

The Philippine Star
August 4, 2022 | 9:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) and the Board for Professional Teachers (BPT) announces that 8,667 elementary teachers out of 17,149 examinees (50.54%) and 10,193 secondary teachers out of 20,191 examinees (50.48%) successfully passed the Licensure Examination for Teachers (L. E. T.) given last June 26, 2022 in 19 testing centers all over the Philippines. It is further announced that of the 8,667 elementary teacher passers, 290 are first timers and 8,377 are repeaters. For the secondary teachers, 695 passers are first timers and 9,498 are repeaters.

Roll of Successful Examinees in the L. E. T. - Elementary - All Regions Held on June 26, 2022 Released on August 4, 2022.

Roll of Successful Examinees in the L. E. T. - Secondary - All Regions Held on June 26, 2022 Released on August 4, 2022.

LICENSURE EXAMINATION FOR TEACHERS
