Wise Caring

The prudent see danger and take refuge, but the simple keep going and pay the penalty. — Proverbs 22:3

The sight was heartbreaking. A pod of fifty-five pilot whales had stranded themselves on a Scottish beach. Volunteers tried to save them, but ultimately they died. No one knows why mass strandings like this occur, but it could be due to the whales’ strong social bonds. When one gets into trouble, the rest come to help – a caring instinct that can ironically lead to harm.

The Bible clearly calls us to help others, but to also be wise in how we do so. For example, when we help restore someone who’s caught in a sin, we’re to be careful that we’re not dragged into that sin ourselves (Galatians 6:1), and while we’re to love our neighbors, we’re to love ourselves too (Matthew 22:39). Proverbs 22:3 says, “The prudent see danger and take refuge, but the simple keep going and pay the penalty.” This is a good reminder when helping others starts harming us.

Some years ago, two very needy people started attending our church. Soon, caring congregants were burning out responding to their cries. The solution wasn’t to turn the cou-ple away but to put boundaries in place so helpers weren’t harmed. Jesus, the ultimate helper, took time for rest (Mark 4:38), and He ensured His disciples’ needs weren’t dis-placed by others’ needs (6:31). Wise caring follows His example. By tending to our own health, we’ll have more care to give in the long term. — Sheridan Voysey

How do you recognize your need for rest and refuge?

What helps you to serve others over the long term?

Holy Spirit, please empower me to serve others in a healthy, sustainable way.

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