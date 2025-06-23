Godâ€™s Mighty Power

God’s Mighty Power

When the Israelites saw the mighty hand of the Lord . . . [they] put their trust in him. — Exodus 14:31

The seemingly impossible happened when hurricane-force winds changed the flow of the mighty Mississippi River. In August 2021, Hurricane Ida came ashore on the coast of Louisiana, and the astonishing result was a “negative flow,” meaning water actually flowed upriver for several hours.

Experts estimate that over its life cycle a hurricane can expend energy equivalent to ten thousand nuclear bombs! Such incredible power to change the course of flowing water helps me understand the Israelites’ response to a far more significant “negative flow” recorded in Exodus.

While fleeing the Egyptians who’d enslaved them for centuries, the Israelites came to the edge of the Red Sea. In front of them was a wide body of water and behind them was the heavily armored Egyptian army. In that seemingly impossible situation, “the Lord drove the sea back with a strong east wind and turned it into dry land . . . and the Israelites went through the sea” (Exodus 14:21–22). Rescued in that incredible display of power, “the people feared the Lord” (v. 31).

Responding with awe is natural after experiencing the immensity of God’s power. But it didn’t end there; the Israelites also “put their trust” in Him (v. 31).

As we experience God’s power in creation, we too can stand in awe of His might and place our trust in Him. — Lisa M. Samra

When have you experienced a display of God’s power in creation? How did that lead to a greater trust in Him?

Creator God, please help me to trust You more when I see awesome displays of Your power.