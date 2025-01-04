^

Daily Bread

New Vision

The Philippine Star
January 4, 2025 | 12:00am
New Vision

I am making a way in the wilderness and streams in the wasteland. — Isaiah 43:19

Wearing my new eyeglasses as I stepped into the sanctuary, I sat down and spotted a friend sitting directly across the aisle on the other side of the church. As I waved at her, she looked so near and clear. It felt like I could reach out and touch her even though she was several yards away. Later, as we talked following the service, I realized she was in the same seat she always sat in. I simply could see her better because of an upgraded prescription in my new spectacles.

God, speaking through the prophet Isaiah, knew that the Israelites stuck in Babylonian captivity would need a new prescription—a new view. He told them. “I am doing a new thing! . . . I am making a way in the wilderness” (Isaiah 43:19). And His message of hope included the reminders that He had “created” them, “redeemed” them, and would be with them. “You are mine,” He encouraged them (v. 1).

In whatever you’re facing today, the Holy Spirit can provide better vision for you to put the old behind you and look for the new. By God’s love (v. 4), it’s popping up all around you. Can you see what He’s doing in the midst of your pain and bondage? Let’s put on our new spiritual glasses to see the new that God is doing even in our wilderness moments.  — Katara Patton

 

 

What new things do you see cropping up even in your wilderness? How can adjusting your vision help you focus on the new rather than the past?

God of new beginnings, thank You for all Your promises. Help me to see the new that You bring about even in my wilderness moments.

Grace Amid the Chaos
5 days ago

Grace Amid the Chaos

5 days ago
They were glad when it grew calm, and he guided them to their desired haven. — Psalm 107:30
Just As I Am
6 days ago

Just As I Am

6 days ago
Jesus called his twelve disciples to him and gave them authority. — Matthew 10:1
In All Our Dealings
7 days ago

In All Our Dealings

7 days ago
Our conscience testifies that we have conducted ourselves . . . with integrity and godly sincerity. — 2 Corinthians...
Beating as One
8 days ago

Beating as One

8 days ago
In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth.Genesis 1:1
When You&rsquo;re Afraid
9 days ago

When You’re Afraid

9 days ago
When the angel of the Lord appeared to Gideon, he said, “The Lord is with you, mighty warrior.” Judges 6:12 ...
Christmas-Card Perfect
10 days ago

Christmas-Card Perfect

10 days ago
Even his own brothers did not believe in him. — John 7:5
