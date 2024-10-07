^

Daily Bread

Birds of the Air

The Philippine Star
October 7, 2024 | 12:00am
Birds of the Air

Do not worry about your life. [ Matthew 6:25 ]

The summer sun was rising and my smiling neighbor, seeing me in my front yard, whispered for me to come look. “What?” I whispered back, intrigued. She pointed to a wind chime on her front porch, where a tiny teacup of straw rested atop a metal rung. “A hummingbird’s nest,” she whispered. “See the babies?” The two beaks, tiny as pinpricks, were barely visible as they pointed upward. “They’re waiting for the mother.” We stood there, marveling. I raised my cell phone to snap a picture. “Not too close,” my neighbor said. “Don’t want to scare away the mother.” And with that, we adopted – from afar – a family of hummingbirds.

But not for long. In another week, mother bird and babies were gone – as quietly as they had arrived. But who would care for them?

The Bible gives a glorious but familiar answer. It’s so familiar that we may forget all that it promises: “Do not worry about your life,” said Jesus (Matthew 6:25). A simple but beautiful instruction. “Look at the birds of the air,” He added. “They do not sow or reap or store away in barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them” (v. 26).

Just as God cares for tiny birds, He cares for us – nurturing us in mind, body, soul, and spirit. It’s a magnificent promise. May we look to Him daily – without worry – and soar. — Patricia Raybon

 

 

What’s the difference between worry and planning – or worry and concern? As you look at your life, how is God daily providing?

Loving God, it’s humbling to know that You care for the needs of my life. Please help me to honor Your promise to provide by trusting You more each day.

vuukle comment

DAILYBREAD

GOD
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
God&rsquo;s Gentle Grace
5 days ago

God’s Gentle Grace

5 days ago
Be completely humble and gentle; be patient, bearing with one another in love. — Ephesians 4:2
Daily Bread
fbtw
Look at the Fruit
6 days ago

Look at the Fruit

6 days ago
By their fruit you will recognize them. — Matthew 7:16
Daily Bread
fbtw
Where to Turn
7 days ago

Where to Turn

7 days ago
The Lord longs to be gracious to you. — Isaiah 30:18
Daily Bread
fbtw
The Coffee-Bean Bowl
8 days ago

The Coffee-Bean Bowl

8 days ago
We are to God the pleasing aroma of Christ. 2 Corinthians 2:15
Daily Bread
fbtw
Out of the Heart
9 days ago

Out of the Heart

9 days ago
Out of the heart come evil thoughts—murder, adultery, sexual immorality, theft, false testimony, slander. — Matthew...
Daily Bread
fbtw
God&rsquo;s Help for Our Future
10 days ago

God’s Help for Our Future

10 days ago
Satisfy us in the morning with your unfailing love, that we may sing for joy and be glad all our days. Psalm 90:14
Daily Bread
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with