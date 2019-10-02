The perfect prayer partner
(The Philippine Star) - October 2, 2019 - 12:00am

[Jesus] is at the right hand of God and is also interceding for us. – Romans 8:34

Few sounds are as beautiful as hearing someone who loves you praying for you. When you hear a friend pray for you with compassion and God-given insight, it’s a little like heaven touching earth.

How good it is to know that because of God’s kindness to us our prayers can also touch heaven. Sometimes when we pray we may struggle with words and feelings of inadequacy, but Jesus taught His followers that we “should always pray and not give up” (Luke 18:1). God’s Word shows us that one of the reasons we can do this is that Jesus Himself “is at the right hand of God and is also interceding for us” (Rom. 8:34).

We never pray alone, because Jesus is praying for us. He hears us as we pray, and speaks to the Father on our behalf. We don’t have to worry about the eloquence of our words, because no one understands us like Jesus. He helps us in every way, presenting our needs before God. He also knows when the answers we ask for would not be good for us, handling every request or concern with perfect wisdom and love.

Jesus is the perfect prayer partner — the friend who intercedes for us with immeasurable kindness. His prayers for us are beautiful beyond words, and should encourage us to always pray with thankfulness. – James Banks

Thank You, Lord Jesus, for interceding for me with love. Help me to love and serve You with my prayers today.

READ: Romans 8:31-34

There’s no greater privileg e than praying with Jesus.

Bible in a Year: Isaiah 14-16 and Ephesians 5:1-16

PERFECT PRAYER
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
1 day ago
It takes time to grow
1 day ago
Speaking the truth in love, we will grow to become in every respect the mature body of him who is the head, that is, Christ....
Daily Bread
2 days ago
New: Inside and out
2 days ago
No one can see the kingdom of God unless they are born again. — John 3:3
Daily Bread
3 days ago
Fresh faith
3 days ago
Let us hold unswervingly to the hope we profess, for he who promised is faithful. — Hebrews 10:23
Daily Bread
4 days ago
The day I couldn’t pray
4 days ago
The Spirit himself intercedes for us through wordless groans. — Romans 8:26
Daily Bread
5 days ago
Clothes for the climate
5 days ago
Over all these virtues put on love, which binds them all together in perfect unity. — Colossians 3:14
Daily Bread
6 days ago
From empty to full
6 days ago
When all the jars were full . . . the oil stopped flowing.— 2 Kings 4:6
Daily Bread
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with