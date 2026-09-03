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House OKs September as National Bullying Awareness Month

Delon Porcalla - The Philippine Star
September 4, 2026 | 12:00am
House OKs September as National Bullying Awareness Month
Authored by Pasig Rep. Roman Romulo, House Bill 10134 underscores the need for better awareness and collective action against bullying in schools and communities.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines —  Amid the spate of school violence, the House of Representatives has approved on third and final reading a measure declaring September of every year as National Bullying Awareness and Prevention Month.

Authored by Pasig Rep. Roman Romulo, House Bill 10134 underscores the need for better awareness and collective action against bullying in schools and communities.

“Prevention begins with awareness. What is recognized can be addressed, what is understood can be prevented and what is collectively acknowledged can be decisively acted upon,” Romulo, who heads the House committee on basic education and culture, said.

The bill recognizes the serious and far-reaching effects of bullying – from name-calling and exclusion to physical aggression and cyberbullying – on learners’ academic performance, well-being and relationships.

Results of the 2018 Program for International Student Assessment or PISA showed that 65 percent of 15-year-old Filipino students reported experiencing bullying at least a few times a month.

Under the bill, the Department of Education, in coordination with the National Youth Commission and the Council for the Welfare of Children, will prepare an annual program of activities for the observance. 

Meanwhile, House Bill 10334 authored by Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Alfredo Garbin Jr. seeks to lower the minimum age of criminal liability from 15 to 12 following violence in schools.              

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