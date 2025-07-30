^

Nation

200 displaced in Tondo fire

Ghio Ong - The Philippine Star
July 30, 2025 | 12:00am
200 displaced in Tondo fire
Firefighters respond to a third alarm fire that broke out in a residential area in Barangay 93, Tondo, Manila on July 29, 2025
Photos courtesy of NERF Volunteer / Fire and Rescue Alert Responders

MANILA, Philippines — Around 200 people were left homeless yesterday after a three-hour fire hit Barangay 93 in Tondo, Manila.

Damage to property reached P100,000.

No casualties and injuries were reported.

Thirty fire trucks from the Bureau of Fire Protection and 30 more from volunteer firefighting groups responded to the blaze, which occurred at Victor Lopez Compound.

Prior to the fire, power transformers reportedly exploded in Barangay 99 on Monday.

MANILA

TONDO
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LIST: Provinces, cities, municipalities under state of calamity

LIST: Provinces, cities, municipalities under state of calamity

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 8 hours ago
Here's a list of local governments that have declared a state of calamity due to the southwest monsoon and impact of #CrisingPH,...
Nation
fbtw
CSC: Government workers entitled to 5-day emergency leave

CSC: Government workers entitled to 5-day emergency leave

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 2 days ago
Government employees affected by the successive storms and the southwest monsoon may avail themselves of a five-day Special...
Nation
fbtw
New CIDG chief named

New CIDG chief named

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
The police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group has a new chief in Brig. Gen. Christopher Abrahano.
Nation
fbtw
Man wanted for Italian priest&rsquo;s murder ambushed, kidnapped

Man wanted for Italian priest’s murder ambushed, kidnapped

By John Unson | 6 hours ago
Gunmen ambushed and abducted a member of an indigenous group wanted for the Oct. 17, 2011 murder of an Italian priest...
Nation
fbtw
CIDG&rsquo;s national head named Region 12 police director

CIDG’s national head named Region 12 police director

By John Unson | 5 hours ago
The director of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group will assume leadership of the Police Regional Office-12 on...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Philippines wins 25 medals in international math contests

By Bella Cariaso | 1 hour ago
Filipino students won last week 25 medals and four other awards in mathematics competitions in Malaysia and Hong Kong.
Nation
fbtw
Pinoy seafarer gets 18 years for cocaine smuggling

Pinoy seafarer gets 18 years for cocaine smuggling

By Pia Lee-Brago | 1 hour ago
A Filipino seafarer has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for his alleged involvement in cocaine smuggling in Ireland,...
Nation
fbtw
Barangay certificate, company ID not allowed in voter registration

Barangay certificate, company ID not allowed in voter registration

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
Barangay certificates and company identification cards will not be accepted in the voter registration for the barangay...
Nation
fbtw
Holidays declared in 5 Philippines areas

Holidays declared in 5 Philippines areas

By Helen Flores | 1 hour ago
Malacañang has declared special non-working days in four towns and a city in Luzon and the Visayas to allow residents...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with