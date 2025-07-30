200 displaced in Tondo fire
July 30, 2025 | 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines — Around 200 people were left homeless yesterday after a three-hour fire hit Barangay 93 in Tondo, Manila.
Damage to property reached P100,000.
No casualties and injuries were reported.
Thirty fire trucks from the Bureau of Fire Protection and 30 more from volunteer firefighting groups responded to the blaze, which occurred at Victor Lopez Compound.
Prior to the fire, power transformers reportedly exploded in Barangay 99 on Monday.
