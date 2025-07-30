200 displaced in Tondo fire

Firefighters respond to a third alarm fire that broke out in a residential area in Barangay 93, Tondo, Manila on July 29, 2025

Photos courtesy of NERF Volunteer / Fire and Rescue Alert Responders

MANILA, Philippines — Around 200 people were left homeless yesterday after a three-hour fire hit Barangay 93 in Tondo, Manila.

Damage to property reached P100,000.

No casualties and injuries were reported.

Thirty fire trucks from the Bureau of Fire Protection and 30 more from volunteer firefighting groups responded to the blaze, which occurred at Victor Lopez Compound.

Prior to the fire, power transformers reportedly exploded in Barangay 99 on Monday.