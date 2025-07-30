^

Nation

Philippines wins 25 medals in international math contests

Bella Cariaso - The Philippine Star
July 30, 2025 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino students won last week 25 medals and four other awards in mathematics competitions in Malaysia and Hong Kong.

The Philippine team bagged one gold, two silver and four bronze medals at the 2025 World Mathematics Olympiad held in Kuala Lumpur on July 26.

Ten countries and territories took part in the contest: China, US, Canada, Hong Kong, Macau, Mongolia, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia and the Philippines.

Teams from China, US and Vietnam topped the event.

Heal Job Esio, the Philippines’ lone gold medalist, is a student of Pangasinan Universal Institute in Dagupan City.

The silver medalists are Sabrina Louis Cheong and Vincent Benito Chan, both from Zamboanga Chong Hua High School.

Winning the bronze medals are Drew Antonio Joaquin of Precious International School, Hentj Job Esio of Pangasinan Universal Institute, Aaron Tyler Po of Grace Christian College and Kenzie Timothy Ong of De La Salle University-Santiago Zobel.

The excellence in math awardees are Franco Dee and Jana Eiran Sclamitao of San Beda College Alabang, Xian Jacob Alimpia of BHC Educational Institution and Shaun Tyron Yu of Grace Christian College.

The Philippine team members are being trained by the Mathematics Trainers’ Guild Phils., which has been mentoring math-gifted students in both public and private schools since 1995.

Filipino students also took home three gold, four silver and 11 bronze medals during the 2nd Mathematics Master Cup held in Hong Kong on July 21.

The Philippine contingent placed third overall, next to China and Hong Kong in the 14-nation contest.

