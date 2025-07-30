Suspect in prelateâ€™s slay seized

Suspect in prelate’s slay seized

Tribesman Jonie Corbala was riding his motorcycle in Barangay Santo Niño, Arakan, Cotabato, when gunmen attacked and kidnapped him while fleeing the scene.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Unidentified gunmen have seized a suspect in the murder of an Italian priest in Cotabato in 2011.

Jonie Corbala was on a motorcycle when gunmen waylaid him in Barangay Santo Niño in Arakan town on Tuesday.

Witnesses told probers that Corbala was wounded when the gunmen took him with them as they fled on motorcycles.

Corbala has been wanted for the fatal shooting of Italian priest Fausto Tentorio in a convent in Arakan in October 2011.

Police said Corbala has a pending case of kidnapping in a court in Central Mindanao.

Probers have yet to identify the men who seized Corbala.