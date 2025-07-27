^

Nation

Extensive probe underway on ambush of Teduray chieftain

John Unson - Philstar.com
July 27, 2025 | 4:44pm
Extensive probe underway on ambush of Teduray chieftain
The wounded wife of the ambush fatality Nicasio Mindo, a ranking Teduray chieftain, is now confined to a hospital.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — The Police Regional Office–Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) is exerting all efforts to resolve the ambush of a ranking leader of the indigenous Teduray tribe last Friday, July 25, in Barangay Romongaob, South Upi, Maguindanao del Sur.

PRO-BAR spokesperson Lt. Col. Jopy Ventura said on Sunday, July 27, that investigators and intelligence agents from the South Upi Municipal Police Station and the Maguindanao del Sur Provincial Police Office are working together to identify the gunmen behind the attack that killed tribal chieftain Nicasio Mindo.

Mindo and his wife, Jennelyn—also known in their tribe as Dindin—were riding their red multicab and on their way home to Barangay Pilar in South Upi when armed men opened fire on their vehicle along a secluded stretch of highway in Sitio Lenan, Barangay Romongaob.

The gunmen fled the scene using motorcycles.

Jennelyn, a teacher at Saramuray Elementary School in the municipality, was wounded and is now recuperating in a hospital.

PRO-BAR director Brig. Gen. Jaysen De Guzman has ordered police units in South Upi and the provincial force to enlist the help of local officials and Teduray tribal leaders to bring closure to the case, which has been widely condemned by indigenous elders and Bangsamoro government officials.

AMBUSH
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Tausug vlogger popular in Sulu shot dead

Tausug vlogger popular in Sulu shot dead

By John Unson | 1 day ago
A vlogger popular in Sulu for his advocacy for strong ties among Tausug clans and good governance by politicians was shot...
Nation
fbtw
LIST: Provinces, cities, municipalities under state of calamity

LIST: Provinces, cities, municipalities under state of calamity

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 2 days ago
Here's a list of local governments that have declared a state of calamity due to the southwest monsoon and impact of #CrisingPH,...
Nation
fbtw
Storms, monsoon shut down 17 Luzon roads

Storms, monsoon shut down 17 Luzon roads

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
Seventeen national roads in Luzon were impassable to motorists following the onslaught of tropical storms and the southwest...
Nation
fbtw
Cops on full alert for SONA

Cops on full alert for SONA

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
Security measures for the fourth State of the Nation Address of President Marcos tomorrow have been laid out by the Philippine...
Nation
fbtw
Leptospirosis kills four in Manila

Leptospirosis kills four in Manila

By Ghio Ong | 18 hours ago
Four people have died in Manila after getting infected with leptospirosis amid floods that submerged parts of the city, according...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
MWSS: No water service disconnection in storm-hit areas

MWSS: No water service disconnection in storm-hit areas

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 18 hours ago
Amid the onslaught of the southwest monsoon enhanced by three successive storms, two water concessionaires in Metro Manila...
Nation
fbtw
Another ethnic Teduray chieftain killed in Central Mindanao

Another ethnic Teduray chieftain killed in Central Mindanao

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Gunmen killed a Teduray leader in an ambush in the upland South Upi town in Maguindanao del Sur on Friday afternoon.
Nation
fbtw
DENR officials raid gold mines in highland Central Mindanao town

DENR officials raid gold mines in highland Central Mindanao town

By John Unson | 1 day ago
An inter-agency environmental protection task force had seized equipment and other provisions in small gold mines in Barangay...
Nation
fbtw
DOTr: MRT-3 goes cashless; LRT next

DOTr: MRT-3 goes cashless; LRT next

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
Commuters using the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) can now go cashless as the Department of Transportation (DOTr), in partnership...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with