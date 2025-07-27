Extensive probe underway on ambush of Teduray chieftain

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — The Police Regional Office–Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) is exerting all efforts to resolve the ambush of a ranking leader of the indigenous Teduray tribe last Friday, July 25, in Barangay Romongaob, South Upi, Maguindanao del Sur.

PRO-BAR spokesperson Lt. Col. Jopy Ventura said on Sunday, July 27, that investigators and intelligence agents from the South Upi Municipal Police Station and the Maguindanao del Sur Provincial Police Office are working together to identify the gunmen behind the attack that killed tribal chieftain Nicasio Mindo.

Mindo and his wife, Jennelyn—also known in their tribe as Dindin—were riding their red multicab and on their way home to Barangay Pilar in South Upi when armed men opened fire on their vehicle along a secluded stretch of highway in Sitio Lenan, Barangay Romongaob.

The gunmen fled the scene using motorcycles.

Jennelyn, a teacher at Saramuray Elementary School in the municipality, was wounded and is now recuperating in a hospital.

PRO-BAR director Brig. Gen. Jaysen De Guzman has ordered police units in South Upi and the provincial force to enlist the help of local officials and Teduray tribal leaders to bring closure to the case, which has been widely condemned by indigenous elders and Bangsamoro government officials.