Storms, monsoon shut down 17 Luzon roads

Pedestrians and motorists wade through a flooded highway in Cainta town, east of Manila on July 22, 2025, during heavy monsoon rains.

MANILA, Philippines — Seventeen national roads in Luzon were impassable to motorists following the onslaught of tropical storms and the southwest monsoon in the past few days, according to the Department of Public Works and Highways.

DPWH officials said 10 of these roads are located in Ilocos, three in Central Luzon and two each in Calabarzon and the Cordilleras.

The road closures were due to flooding, landslide and soil erosion as well as fallen tree and power posts.

Among these roads were Kennon in Tuba, Benguet; Lubuagan-Batong Buhay-Abra Bdry in Pasil, Kalinga, and San Fernando-Bypass Road Extension, San Fernando-Bagulin, Luna-Bangar, Bacnotan-Luna-Balaoan, Alilem-Sugpon-Sudipen and San Juan-San Gabriel in La Union.

In Pangasinan, closed to motorists were Judge Jose De Venecia Sr. Avenue, Urdaneta Junction-Dagupan and Urdaneta Junction-Dagupan-Lingayen roads through Zambales.

Aside from major highways, some road sections were closed to traffic during inclement weather, including the Bigaa-Plaridel in Bulacan; Baliwag-Candaba-Sta. Ana and Candaba-San Miguel in Pampanga, and Diokno Highway and Talisay-Laurel-Agoncillo in Batangas.

Access to 31 road sections in the Cordilleras, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Bicol, Negros Island Region and Zamboanga peninsula have been limited, the DPWH said.

People, vessels, cargoes stranded

Up to 145 people remained stranded at the port of Padre Burgos in Leyte as of yesterday, according to the Philippine Coast Guard.

The PCG said several rolling cargoes, vessels and motorized bancas were not allowed to sail due to rough sea conditions caused by tropical cyclones Dante and Emong, and the monsoon.

These rolling cargoes and vessels have taken shelter in different ports in Southern Tagalog, Bicol and Eastern Visayas.

Meanwhile, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI)-Central Luzon imposed a price freeze on basic commodities in Pampanga, which has been placed under a state of calamity.

DTI-Central Luzon chief Edna Dizon urged retailers to comply with the price freeze order or face sanctions.

Negros Occidental agriculture damage climbs

The amount of damage to agriculture caused by Tropical Storm Crising and the monsoon in Negros Occidental increased to P55 million as of Friday, according to disaster officials of the Negros Island Region.

The rice industry accounted for a majority of the damage with P37.4 million, affecting 1,963 farmers.

Damage to corn was estimated at P13.8 million, affecting 331 farmers.

High-value crops incurred losses amounting to P2.8 million, with 65 farmers affected, while damage to livestock and poultry remained at P865,400. — Bella Cariaso, Ric Sapnu, Gilbert Bayoran, Artemio Dumlao, Ramon Efren Lazaro