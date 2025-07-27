^

Nation

MWSS: No water service disconnection in storm-hit areas

Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas - The Philippine Star
July 27, 2025 | 12:00am
MWSS: No water service disconnection in storm-hit areas
Residents of several barangays in Tondo, Manila line up for free water rations from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) on June 8, 2025.
The Philippine STAR / Ryan Baldemor

MANILA, Philippines — Amid the onslaught of the southwest monsoon enhanced by three successive storms, two water concessionaires in Metro Manila have been ordered to suspend their service disconnection activities due to non-payment of bills.

The Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) said the suspension would take effect for 15 days or from July 25 to Aug. 8.

MWSS-Regulatory Office chief regulator Patrick Lester Ty said the suspension order covers the Maynilad Water Services Inc., which serves the west zone, and east zone concessionaire Manila Water Co. Inc.

Ty said the suspension does not cover disconnection cases involving water service tampering, unlawful activities as well as violations of laws and regulations.

“At this critical time, when access to clean, safe and reliable water is essential to protect public health, the MWSS instructed the concessionaires to ensure water supply for all customers,” he said.

Ty assured the public that the MWSS would continue to implement proactive measures to support communities and protect consumer welfare during typhoons.

