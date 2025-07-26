Tausug vlogger popular in Sulu shot dead

The Tausug vlogger Mohammad Muksan died immediately from multiple bullet wounds sustained in an attack by gunmen in a seaside area in Patikul, Sulu on Friday night, July 25, 2025.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — A vlogger popular in Sulu for his advocacy for strong ties among Tausug clans and good governance by politicians was shot dead by gunmen in an attack near a beach resort in the seaside Patikul town in the island province on Friday night, July 25.

Major Kier John Leaño, chief of the Patikul Municipal Police Station, told reporters on Saturday, July 26, that Mohammad Muksan, a Tausug and known in Sulu as “Doofz,” had just emerged from the Shara Coffee Shop in Barangay Umangay and was walking towards his motorcycle parked close to the establishment when gunmen casually approached him and opened fire.

The social media content creator Muksan, who was to go home then to Barangay Asturias in Jolo, the capital town of Sulu, died on the spot from multiple bullet wounds sustained in the attack.

Muksan, also known for his vlogs promoting cultural and interfaith solidarity among southerners, was an employee of one of the agencies in Sulu of the Bangsamoro regional government.

Local executives and members of the multi-sector Sulu Provincial Peace and Order Council, led by Gov. Hadji Abdusakur Tan Sr., had urged municipal officials in the neighboring Jolo and Patikul towns to help the police investigate the incident.

Brig. Gen. Jaysen De Guzman, director of the Police Regional Office, had told reporters that intelligence agents from the Sulu Provincial Police Office and officials of the Patikul police force shall cooperate in identifying the killers of Muksan for prosecution.