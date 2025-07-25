Bulacan flood victims get aid from Air Force reservists

MANILA, Philippines — Thousands of displaced families in Bulacan received aid on Thursday, July 24, after a humanitarian relief mission was held by the 2nd Air Force Wing Reserve (2nd AFWR).

Over 7,500 individuals who were displaced due to massive flooding that inundated parts of the province have been evacuated to Calumpit National High School and other designated evacuation centers.

The relief ops was spearheaded by Lt. Col. Mikee Romero, whose group helped evacuate 1,500 families from Calumpit and 300 families from Hagonoy.

Heavily affected were Barangays San Juan and San Isidro, thus prompting full-scale rescue and relocation efforts with the use of two Air Force 6x6 trucks.

Romero, chairman of the Association of Reservists and Reservist Administrators of the Philippines Inc. (ARRAPI), said the mission is ongoing and vowed to continue monitoring the critical areas.

“Laban lang hanggang matapos ang mission,” said Romero as he lauded the bravery and dedication of the reservists and volunteers who responded swiftly and selflessly to provide help to thousands of displaced families.

Food and basic necessities, including rice, canned sardines, instant noodles and coffee, were distributed to all evacuees.

But the reservists group said medicines and medical supplies are still urgently needed, and efforts are now underway to source and distribute them to evacuation centers.

Their operations were coordinated and supervised by the 2nd Air Force Reserve Center (ARCEN) based in Clark Airbase, under the command of Col. Mark Yambing.

The on-the-ground efforts in Calumpit and Hagonoy were carried out by the 2nd AFWR in partnership with its Bulacan Air Force Command Post (ACP), headed by Reservist Major Rolando Rodolfo.

Officials of Calumpit, led by Mayor Glorime “Lyn” Faustino, and Hagonoy expressed their gratitude to 2nd AFWR, ARCEN, ARRAPI and other government agencies, for providing logistical support, shelter assistance, and welfare services.