^

Nation

CICC intensifies crackdown on illegal e-gambling sites

Philstar.com
July 25, 2025 | 8:42am
CICC intensifies crackdown on illegal e-gambling sites
Undated photo shows an individual gambling online.
Tory Ho / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Sound judgement favors the imposition of stricter regulations on internet gaming as a more prudent course of action for all stakeholders, rather than pursuing a total ban, an official of the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) said.

The CICC, an agency under the Department of Information and Communications Technology, is presently on its full swing purge of illegal online gambling sites.

CICC Deputy Executive Director Atty. Renato Paraiso said an absolute ban of the internet gaming will push even the licensed and regulated platforms to go off-grid which, by then, will take a protracted hide-and-seek law enforcement to catch them.

The CICC official also said that revenue in billions of pesos for government projects and jobs for thousands of Filipino workers are important considerations that must also be factored in against the total internet gaming ban.

Paraiso emphasized that putting in place a clear guardrails for online gambling would be the shared responsibility of all stakeholders — the regulators, internet providers, platform operators, parents — to protect minors and prevent addiction.

He stressed that currently, the CICC is on tract in its mission to suppress the proliferation of illegal internet gambling sites. “With the help of the concerned public and our partners in law enforcement, the CICC is inching its way to the total eradication of the illicit cyber gaming platforms,” said Paraiso.

Citing the recent accomplishment of CICC, Paraiso said the agency has significantly escalated its efforts to dismantle illegal internet gambling networks across the country, leading to the arrest of foreign nationals, the seizure of fraudulent digital infrastructure, and the closure of several offshore gaming hubs masquerading as legitimate enterprises.

Last March 19, the CICC, in coordination with the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group and the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission, reportedly led a major operation in Makati City that resulted in the arrest of 131 individuals, including 96 foreign nationals. The suspects were caught operating an illegal online gambling platform under the front of a software service provider. Digital forensic evidence, including mobile phones, laptops, SIM cards, IDs, and company documents, were confiscated on-site.

The CICC also played a vital role in the February 16 arrest of three Chinese nationals in Santa Rosa, Laguna, who were linked to an illegal gambling and online prostitution syndicate. 

The operation, also conducted with the BI and PAOCC, reportedly targeted high-risk foreign nationals in non-Metro Manila regions, reinforcing CICC’s extended operational coverage.

As part of sustained efforts since the beginning of 2025, the CICC has supported cybercrime intelligence operations that led to the arrest of at least 5,099 individuals involved in cyber-related crimes from January to mid-June 2025. A significant portion of these arrests reportedly involved former personnel of illegal gambling networks previously associated with Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators. Of those arrested, 608 individuals were caught through entrapment operations, with 116 already convicted, according to coordinated agency reports.

The CICC also continues to expose and block infrastructure used by illegal gambling syndicates, including SIM card fraud and unregistered e-wallet operations. This supports its broader mandate under the Cybercrime Prevention Act to disrupt online-based criminal activity, particularly those exploiting digital channels to operate clandestine gambling enterprises.

CICC

ONLINE GAMBLING
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LIST: Provinces, cities, municipalities under state of calamity

LIST: Provinces, cities, municipalities under state of calamity

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 23 hours ago
(11th update) Here's a list of local governments that have declared a state of calamity due to the southwest monsoon and...
Nation
fbtw
DILG chief Remulla 'highly discourages' raffle-like aid for flood-hit areas

DILG chief Remulla 'highly discourages' raffle-like aid for flood-hit areas

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 17 hours ago
DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla sees no legal issue with Calumpit Mayor Lem Faustino’s “E-ayuda” program...
Nation
fbtw

Group slams ‘unjust, inhumane’ deportation of Philippine seafarers

By Mayen Jaymalin | 9 hours ago
A group of seafarers yesterday denounced President Marcos’ apparent disregard for the deportation of Filipino cruise ship workers during his meeting with US President Donald Trump.
Nation
fbtw
Storms, monsoon may trigger

Storms, monsoon may trigger

By Christine Boton | 9 hours ago
Heavy to torrential rain expected from Tropical Storms Dante and Emong as well as the southwest monsoon may push down lahar...
Nation
fbtw
Zamboanga City logs first mpox case

Zamboanga City logs first mpox case

By Roel PareÃ±o | 9 hours ago
Local health authorities have confirmed the first mpox case in this city and advised residents to remain vigilant to prevent...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Caloocan now under a state of calamity, 50,000 affected by severe floods

Caloocan now under a state of calamity, 50,000 affected by severe floods

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 13 hours ago
The City Council of Caloocan City declared a state of calamity on Thursday night, July 24, due to the severe flooding that...
Nation
fbtw
Wounded PDEA agent dies after Calamba City drug traffickers gunfight

Wounded PDEA agent dies after Calamba City drug traffickers gunfight

By Artemio Dumlao | 13 hours ago
The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) agent who was wounded in the head during a gunfight with two drug traffickers...
Nation
fbtw
Cotabato provincial government, MILF expand peacebuilding efforts

Cotabato provincial government, MILF expand peacebuilding efforts

By John Unson | 14 hours ago
The chairperson of the multi-sector Regional Peace and Order Council 12 and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front will launch...
Nation
fbtw
3 suspects nabbed in Central Mindanao drug stings

3 suspects nabbed in Central Mindanao drug stings

By John Unson | 14 hours ago
Police seized P68,000 worth of shabu from three dealers during separate entrapment operations in this city and South Cotabato...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with