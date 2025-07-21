Motorcycle-riding dad, daughter die in Cotabato highway mishap

COTABATO CITY —A father and his five-year-old daughter died instantly when their motorcycle collided head-on with a pickup truck in Barangay Anapolon, Arakan, Cotabato, on Sunday, July 20.

Officials from the Arakan Municipal Police Station and the Cotabato Provincial Police Office told reporters on Monday, July 21, that Jeremias Celestial and his daughter died from injuries sustained in a head-on collision between their motorcycle and a red Toyota Hilux pickup truck, with license plate MAR 4657, along a highway in Barangay Anapolon.

The accident also left a male adolescent cousin of Celestial seriously injured; he is currently confined in a hospital.

The three were riding a motorcycle driven by Celestial when they were struck by a pickup truck coming from the opposite direction along the highway in Barangay Anapolon.

Local executives and senior employees of the Arakan Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office had told reporters that the driver of the pick-up truck yielded voluntarily to the police investigators and barangay leaders who responded to the incident.