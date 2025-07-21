Red alert raised in Pasig as Wawa Dam hits critical level

Wawa Dam nears critical level at around 1:10 p.m. on Monday, July 21, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — A red alert was declared in Pasig City on Monday, July 21, following the overflow of Wawa Dam triggered by heavy southwest monsoon rains, according to Mayor Vico Sotto.

In a Facebook post, Sotto said that as of 12 p.m., the local government has raised the alert level to red as the Wawa Dam over Marikina River nears a “critical” water level.

“Binabantayan natin ngayon ang WAWA DAM, dahil malapit na siya sa kanyang “CRITICAL” O “OVERFLOW WATER LEVEL,” the post read.

(We are now monitoring the WAWA DAM, as it is nearing its "critical" or "overflow water level.")

Wawa Dam’s critical level is set at 135 meters above sea level. By noon, the water level had climbed to 134.06 meters, surging by 1.22 meters between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m., equivalent to four feet or the height of a young grade schooler.

Sotto warned that the Marikina River will inevitably swell once Wawa Dam overflows.

At 1:53 p.m., the city’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office raised the second alarm as the river hit 16 meters. The level rose to 16.20 meters within 20 minutes.

The water level readings were based on the Sto. Niño Water Level Gauging Station.

Montalban Municipality Mayor Ronnie Evangelista said in a video announcement on Monday afternoon that the Wawa Dam is already spilling over into the Marikina River.

"Sa ngayon po kasi ang Upper Wawa Dam ay nagsspill over na. Ibig sabihin, puno na po ang Upper Wawa Dam kaya po maramdaman po natin ang pagtaas ng tubig dito sa Marikina River," he said.

He added that if the situation does not improve by 3:30 p.m., they will enforce a forced evacuation for residents who may be affected by the rising floodwaters.

The Marikina River is the largest tributary of the Pasig River, which serves as its outlet before flowing into Manila Bay. This is why an overflow in the Wawa Dam would affect the city.

Sotto said Barangays Santolan and Sta. Lucia would most likely be affected. He added that the local government is already coordinating with these areas and other communities along the floodways.

The Pasig mayor urged residents to stay calm and follow evacuation procedures when instructed.

PAGASA has issued an orange rainfall warning over Metro Manila, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Cavite, Batangas and Rizal, signaling intense rainfall and widespread flooding.

Classes and government work in Metro Manila and nearby provinces have been suspended starting 1 p.m.