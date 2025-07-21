^

Nation

Red alert raised in Pasig as Wawa Dam hits critical level

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
July 21, 2025 | 5:01pm
Red alert raised in Pasig as Wawa Dam hits critical level
Wawa Dam nears critical level at around 1:10 p.m. on Monday, July 21, 2025.
Contributed photo / Kenneth Derraco

MANILA, Philippines — A red alert was declared in Pasig City on Monday, July 21, following the overflow of Wawa Dam triggered by heavy southwest monsoon rains, according to Mayor Vico Sotto.

In a Facebook post, Sotto said that as of 12 p.m., the local government has raised the alert level to red as the Wawa Dam over Marikina River nears a “critical” water level. 

“Binabantayan natin ngayon ang WAWA DAM, dahil malapit na siya sa kanyang “CRITICAL” O “OVERFLOW WATER LEVEL,” the post read. 

(We are now monitoring the WAWA DAM, as it is nearing its "critical" or "overflow water level.")

Wawa Dam’s critical level is set at 135 meters above sea level. By noon, the water level had climbed to 134.06 meters, surging by 1.22 meters between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m., equivalent to four feet or the height of a young grade schooler.

Sotto warned that the Marikina River will inevitably swell once Wawa Dam overflows. 

At 1:53 p.m., the city’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office raised the second alarm as the river hit 16 meters. The level rose to 16.20 meters within 20 minutes.

The water level readings were based on the Sto. Niño Water Level Gauging Station.

Montalban Municipality Mayor Ronnie Evangelista said in a video announcement on Monday afternoon that the Wawa Dam is already spilling over into the Marikina River. 

"Sa ngayon po kasi ang Upper Wawa Dam ay nagsspill over na. Ibig sabihin, puno na po ang Upper Wawa Dam kaya po maramdaman po natin ang pagtaas ng tubig dito sa Marikina River," he said.  

He added that if the situation does not improve by 3:30 p.m., they will enforce a forced evacuation for residents who may be affected by the rising floodwaters. 

The Marikina River is the largest tributary of the Pasig River, which serves as its outlet before flowing into Manila Bay. This is why an overflow in the Wawa Dam would affect the city. 

Sotto said Barangays Santolan and Sta. Lucia would most likely be affected. He added that the local government is already coordinating with these areas and other communities along the floodways.

The Pasig mayor urged residents to stay calm and follow evacuation procedures when instructed.

PAGASA has issued an orange rainfall warning over Metro Manila, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Cavite, Batangas and Rizal, signaling intense rainfall and widespread flooding.

Classes and government work in Metro Manila and nearby provinces have been suspended starting 1 p.m.

HABAGAT

PASIG CITY

WAWA DAM

WEATHER REPORT
PNP 100% ready for SONA &ndash; Torre

PNP 100% ready for SONA – Torre

By Emmanuel Tupas | 3 days ago
Security measures are in place for the fourth State of the Nation Address of President Marcos on July 28, the Philippine National...
Nation
fbtw
Marcos orders free train rides as monsoon rains batter the metro

Marcos orders free train rides as monsoon rains batter the metro

By Jean Mangaluz | 5 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered Metro Manila’s major rail lines to offer free rides on Monday, July 21....
Nation
fbtw
Calamba flooding blamed on quarrying

Calamba flooding blamed on quarrying

By Arnell Ozaeta | 18 hours ago
Local government officials have raised concerns over the worsening floods in parts of Calamba City, which residents blame...
Nation
fbtw

Mail-order bride intercepted at NAIA

By Evelyn Macairan | 18 hours ago
A Filipina lured into becoming a mail-order bride in China has been intercepted at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.
Nation
fbtw
Over 500 families evacuated in Quezon City

Over 500 families evacuated in Quezon City

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
More than 500 families have evacuated in Quezon City due to floods and heavy rainfall caused by the southwest monsoon and...
Nation
fbtw
Over 800,000 affected as 'Crising,' 'habagat' lash at Philippines

Over 800,000 affected as 'Crising,' 'habagat' lash at Philippines

By Jean Mangaluz | 7 hours ago
While 800,000 were afffected, the storm and the monsoon have displaced 90,000 and killed five across 16 regions.
Nation
fbtw
Yellow warning up for Metro Manila, nearby areas amid heavy monsoon rains

Yellow warning up for Metro Manila, nearby areas amid heavy monsoon rains

8 hours ago
State weather bureau PAGASA issued a yellow rainfall warning on Monday morning, July 21, for Metro Manila and several surrounding...
Nation
fbtw
DOH warns evacuees vs infectious diseases

DOH warns evacuees vs infectious diseases

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 18 hours ago
The Department of Health has warned evacuees against the possible spread of acute respiratory and infectious diseases...
Nation
fbtw
3 PNP generals get new posts

3 PNP generals get new posts

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 18 hours ago
Three Philippine National Police brigadier generals have been assigned to new posts following another revamp in the PNP....
Nation
fbtw
