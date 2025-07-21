^

2nd alarm hoisted over Marikina River

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 21, 2025 | 2:07pm
Marikina River with almost 16 meters due to rains brought by the southwest monsoon on July 21, 2025.
MANILA, Philippines — The Marikina City government raised the second alarm on the Marikina River on Monday, July 21, due to rising water levels.

As of 1:53 p.m., the Marikina Public Information Office reported that the river’s water level had reached 16 meters.

The Marikina LGU earlier raised first alarm as of 12:47 p.m.

A "first alarm" is raised when Marikina River reaches 15 meters, prompting residents to prepare for possible evacuation.

A "second alarm" is raised at 16 meters, calling for preemptive evacuation, while a "third alarm" at 18 meters mandates immediate and compulsory evacuation.

Due to the southwest monsoon, locally known as “habagat,” the state weather bureau PAGASA has warned that Metro Manila and nearby areas may experience heavy rainfall.

Marikina residents needing evacuation assistance may contact the following hotlines:

Landline:

  • 8-646-2436 to 38
  • 8-646-0427
  • 7-273-6563

Mobile:

  • 0917-584-2168 (Globe)
  • 0917-804-6352 (Globe)
  • 0928-559-3341 (Smart)
  • 0998-977-0115 (Smart)
  • 0998-579-6435 (Smart)

