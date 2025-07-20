Katipunan Avenue now passable after billboard collapse forces temporary closure

A billboard collapsed at Katipunan Ave. in Quezon City on July 18, 2025 due to strong winds brought by Tropical Storm Crising.

MANILA, Philippines — Katipunan Avenue in Quezon City is now passable, a day after parts of the road were temporarily closed to motorists due to a collapsed billboard.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) confirmed the road’s passability in a message to Philstar.com on Sunday, July 20.

“As per radio command center, ay passable na po ang Katipunan Ave.,” the MMDA told Philstar.com.

(As per radio command center, Katipunan Ave. is now passable.)

According to a report by DZBB, four lanes of Katipunan Avenue remained impassable as of Sunday morning.

Sections of the road were closed after an electric post toppled and a billboard collapsed amid the rains and strong winds brought by Tropical Storm “Crising.”

According to the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), three vehicles were hit by the collapsed billboard.

As of 8 a.m., the state weather bureau PAGASA reported that Tropical Storm “Crising” is already outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), estimated to be 730 kilometers east of Itbayat, Batanes.