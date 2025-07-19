^

5 drug den operators busted in Cotabato sting

John Unson - Philstar.com
July 19, 2025 | 5:33pm
5 drug den operators busted in Cotabato sting
Anti-narcotics agents examine the shabu seized from five drug den operators entrapped in Cotabato City on Friday, July 18, 2025.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines – Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency had clamped down five men together operating a clandestine drug den, entrapped in Barangay Rosary Heights 4 in this city on Friday afternoon, July 18.

Gil Cesario Castro, director of the PDEA-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, announced on Saturday, July 19, that the suspects fell in an entrapment operation that their agents planned with the help of confidential informants aware of their having facilitated pot sessions in an apartment in Barangay Rosary Heights 4.

The suspects were immediately frisked and cuffed after selling 15 grams of shabu to non-uniformed PDEA-BARMM agents and policemen under Cotabato City’s police director, Col. Jibin Bongcayao, during a tradeoff in the apartment that they used as drug den and from where they sold shabu to local buyers.

Under Philippine laws, drug den operation is a non-bailable offense.

Castro said they shall build airtight cases against the five suspects using the shabu confiscated from them as evidence.

