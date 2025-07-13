^

Nation

Davao del Sur policewoman dies in accidental gunfire

John Unson - Philstar.com
July 13, 2025 | 5:45pm
Patrolwoman Kay Remando Dumasig died instantly when her service pistol accidentally fired the bullet in its chamber and hit her in the head.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — A 28-year-old policewoman died after she accidentally shot herself with her service firearm inside the barracks of the Matanao Municipal Police Station in Davao del Sur.

Officials from the Davao del Sur Provincial Police Office and Police Regional Office 11 confirmed on Sunday, July 13, that Patrolwoman Kay Remando Dumasig was preparing for an anti-narcotics operation when the incident happened last Friday, July 11.

Initial reports from her superiors said Dumasig was preparing her gear when her 9mm Girsan pistol accidentally fell. She attempted to catch it, but the firearm discharged, fatally hitting her in the head.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Davao del Sur police director Col. Leo Ajero described Dumasig as a “hardworking and dedicated police officer,” and said the provincial police will assist in her burial and extend support to her family.

