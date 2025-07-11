^

Nation

Officials craft agreement setting up of FDA office in BARMM

John Unson - Philstar.com
July 11, 2025 | 8:57am
Officials craft agreement setting up of FDA office in BARMM
Officials signed on Thursday, July 10, 2025, in Cotabato City the agreement binding the Food and Drug Administration, the central office of the Department of Health and the Bangsamoro health ministry to work together in setting up a DFA office in the autonomous region.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — The Food and Drug Administration and the Bangsamoro health ministry had forged a memorandum of agreement to cooperate in setting up an FDA service facility in the autonomous region.

The FDA, which is under the Department of Health, facilitates the regulation of drugs, health products, food supplements, processed chemicals for agricultural and household use. Its functions and powers are not devolved to the regional government of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

The MOA was signed by the lawyer Paolo Teston, director-general of FDA, BARMM Health Minister Kadil Sinolinding Jr. and the chief of their legal and legislative office, the lawyer Jeihan Jein Gulo, during a symbolic rite on Thursday morning, July 10, at the Bangsamoro regional capitol in Cotabato City.

Health Undersecretary Abdullah Dumama, Jr. from the central office of the Department of Health, the lawyer Christian Lei Saquilabon, DOH assistant health secretary representing the department’s regulation facility development cluster, and the physician Abdulhalik Kasim, regional assistant secretary in the Ministry of Health-BARMM, stood as witnesses to the crafting of the MOA.

Sinolinding, a physician-ophthalmologist trained in India, Dumama, a former regional director of DOH-12, and Teston separately told reporters that the setting up an FDA office in BARMM will benefit the region's Muslim, Christian and non-Moro indigenous communities.

“Potential clients do not have to go to the office of the FDA in Metro Manila anymore for their transactions,” Sinolinding said.

BARMM covers the provinces of Maguindanao del Norte, Maguindanao del Sur, Lanao del Norte, Basilan and Tawi-Tawi and the cities of Lamitan, Marawi and Cotabato, where its regional government operations center is located.

Dumama said the setting up of an FDA office in BARMM will boost the health programs of the Bangsamoro government, whose chief minister, Abdulrauf  Macacua, is also figurehead of the region’s 80-seat regional parliament.

BANGSAMORO AUTONOMOUS REGION IN MUSLIM MINDANAO

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Binay sisters clash: Abby says Makati can pay subway deal, Nancy warns of bankruptcy

Binay sisters clash: Abby says Makati can pay subway deal, Nancy warns of bankruptcy

16 hours ago
Nation
fb tw
Nancy wants to halt Makati subway settlement

Nancy wants to halt Makati subway settlement

By Janvic Mateo | 3 days ago
The Makati government under Mayor Nancy Binay will request the Singapore International Arbitration Center to defer ruling...
Nation
fbtw
2 killed, 28 hurt in Zamboanga vehicular mishap

2 killed, 28 hurt in Zamboanga vehicular mishap

By Roel PareÃ±o | 9 hours ago
Two people were killed while 28 others were injured when a passenger bus figured in an accident in Dumingag, Zamboanga del...
Nation
fbtw

MMDA proposes sea transport for cargo

By Ghio Ong | 9 hours ago
To ease traffic congestion in the metropolis, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority is proposing the transport of cargo by sea.
Nation
fbtw
Makati to get control of subway project &ndash; Abby

Makati to get control of subway project – Abby

By EJ Macababbad | 4 days ago
Full control of the Makati subway project is set to be transferred to the city government, former mayor Abby Binay said over...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
New Kamuning footbridge costs P89 million &ndash; DOTr

New Kamuning footbridge costs P89 million – DOTr

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 9 hours ago
On orders of President Marcos, the controversial footbridge in Quezon City dubbed by commuters as “Mt. Kamuning”...
Nation
fbtw

Quezon City adopts blended learning policy

By Janvic Mateo | 9 hours ago
The Quezon City government has established a blended learning program that will enable public schools to ensure learning continuity amid problems such as classroom shortage and frequent class suspensions.
Nation
fbtw
Ultra Lotto pot hits P204 million

Ultra Lotto pot hits P204 million

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 9 hours ago
The jackpot in the Ultra Lotto 6/58 is estimated to balloon to P204.5 million for tonight’s draw.
Nation
fbtw
Binay sisters&rsquo; feud heats up over Makati subway project

Binay sisters’ feud heats up over Makati subway project

By EJ Macababbad | 9 hours ago
The long-running feud between former Makati mayor Abby Binay and her sister, Nancy Binay, heats up again, with the former...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with